Big Story Sebi adopts stricter approach in IPO clearance After Paytm’s IPO fiasco, Sebi has turned cautious while giving clearance to the initial share sales as it has returned the preliminary papers of half a dozen companies. More here

Virus Threat Have fever, running nose and cough? Know the difference between Adenovirus, H3N2 and Covid A cocktail of viruses is spreading through India, and it is difficult to differentiate between the overlapping symptoms of these infections. Here's what you need to know about adenovirus, H3N2 and Covid-19 strains. More here

Auto Strike Divided by unions, united against bike taxis; Bengaluru auto drivers to go off roads on March 20 Bengaluru residents are likely to have a tough time hailing auto rickshaws since as many as 21 auto unions have decided to go on a strike demanding ban on bike taxis. More here

Tech Tattle OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: ChatGPT 'is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs' Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT recently admitted that the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could "eliminate" many jobs. More here