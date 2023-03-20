English
    Last Updated : March 20, 2023 / 05:50 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse in historic, government-brokered deal

      UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, has agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse for around $2 billion. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Udayshivakumar Infra is scheduled to open
      People's Bank of China will decide on 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates
      Twitter to start charge for two-factor authentication
      Farmers to stage protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
      Auto drivers to remain off roads in Bengaluru to protest against bike-taxis
      TomorrowBoards of SBI Cards, Hindustan Zinc will meet to consider interim dividend
      US existing home sales numbers to be released
      Eurozone's economic sentiment index to be released

    • Big Story

      Sebi adopts stricter approach in IPO clearance

      After Paytm’s IPO fiasco, Sebi has turned cautious while giving clearance to the initial share sales as it has returned the preliminary papers of half a dozen companies. More here

    • Virus Threat

      Have fever, running nose and cough? Know the difference between Adenovirus, H3N2 and Covid

      A cocktail of viruses is spreading through India, and it is difficult to differentiate between the overlapping symptoms of these infections. Here's what you need to know about adenovirus, H3N2 and Covid-19 strains. More here

    • Auto Strike

      Divided by unions, united against bike taxis; Bengaluru auto drivers to go off roads on March 20

      Bengaluru residents are likely to have a tough time hailing auto rickshaws since as many as 21 auto unions have decided to go on a strike demanding ban on bike taxis. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: ChatGPT 'is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs'

      Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT recently admitted that the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could "eliminate" many jobs. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Are you a rapid ager? Biological age is a better health indicator than the number of years you’ve lived

      Although age is the principal risk factor for several chronic diseases, it is an unreliable indicator of how quickly your body will decline or how susceptible you are to age-related disease. More here

