UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse in historic, government-brokered deal
UBS Group AG, Switzerland's largest banking group, has agreed to acquire the crisis-hit Credit Suisse for around $2 billion. More here
Udayshivakumar Infra is scheduled to open
People's Bank of China will decide on 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates
Twitter to start charge for two-factor authentication
Farmers to stage protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
Auto drivers to remain off roads in Bengaluru to protest against bike-taxis
TomorrowBoards of SBI Cards, Hindustan Zinc will meet to consider interim dividend
US existing home sales numbers to be released
Eurozone's economic sentiment index to be released
Sebi adopts stricter approach in IPO clearance
After Paytm’s IPO fiasco, Sebi has turned cautious while giving clearance to the initial share sales as it has returned the preliminary papers of half a dozen companies. More here
Have fever, running nose and cough? Know the difference between Adenovirus, H3N2 and Covid
A cocktail of viruses is spreading through India, and it is difficult to differentiate between the overlapping symptoms of these infections. Here's what you need to know about adenovirus, H3N2 and Covid-19 strains. More here
Divided by unions, united against bike taxis; Bengaluru auto drivers to go off roads on March 20
Bengaluru residents are likely to have a tough time hailing auto rickshaws since as many as 21 auto unions have decided to go on a strike demanding ban on bike taxis. More here
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: ChatGPT 'is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs'
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT recently admitted that the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could "eliminate" many jobs. More here
Are you a rapid ager? Biological age is a better health indicator than the number of years you’ve lived
Although age is the principal risk factor for several chronic diseases, it is an unreliable indicator of how quickly your body will decline or how susceptible you are to age-related disease. More here
