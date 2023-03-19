Market Buzz Tanker giants sprout from nowhere to keep Russian oil moving Almost 1,200 miles away in Dubai, a small office in a run down industrial estate, offers no clues that it, too, is a small cog in Russia’s vast new petroleum supply chain. More here.

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show Today

Big Story Unpopular recast, slowing growth: Why TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan quit suddenly A major reorganisation exercise launched early last year stirred discontent among senior leaders, with Gopinathan’s successor K Krithivasan even keeping his vertical out of the recast. More here.

Coronavirus 76 samples of new Covid variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant while in February a total of 59 samples were found. More here.

Auto Market ends second straight week in the red. IT, auto, financials major drag On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU index fell 4.5 percent, Auto index shed nearly 4 percent, Information Technology index down 2.3 percent and Bank index shed 2 percent. More here.

Tech tattle Meta rolls out paid verifications for Instagram, Facebook in the US Users can buy blue verification checkmarks for $12 a month on Instagram and Facebook. Those signing up through iOS or Android will have to pay $15 because of the fee that Apple and Google charge. More here.