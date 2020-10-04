172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-63-5919151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bulls roar back to lift indices

    After a decent correction, bulls came roaring back pushing benchmark indices higher by 3 percent in the week that ended on October 1. The action was not limited to benchmark indices as small and midcap stocks also participated equally. Read here to know the outlook for the coming days.

  • Big Story

    A breather for borrowers

     Bringing a huge relief to individual and MSME borrowers, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it would waive interest on the repayment of loans of up to Rs 2 crore. Find out here how the decision will affect borrowers and the government’s revenues. 

  • Your Money

    The inside story of index funds

     Index funds are promoted as being low cost, but that alone cannot be the driving factor in choosing them. The index fund category is doing well over the last couple of years. But this is not the case always. Here is why investors should be cautious. 

  • Global Watch

    Remdesivir therapy for Trump

    US President Donald Trump, who was shifted to a military hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19, is undergoing Remdesivir therapy and is "doing well", the White House physician has said. Read the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    New Smart Band from Xiaomi

     Xiaomi recently launched an updated Mi smart band. The Mi Smart Band 5 looks identical to its predecessor but gets a couple of noteworthy improvements. Read here

  • Startup Tales

    Indian firms to take on Google

     Angry over Google's "unfair practices", dozens of Indian technology startups are looking for ways to challenge the US tech giant, including by lodging complaints with the government and courts. Here is why the Indian firms are upset. 

  • Tailpiece

    The comet connection

     There is no scientific evidence linking comets to wines. But, that is not stopping French viticulturists and oenologists to look forward to comets appearing in the sky before harvest season in vineyards. How can a comet affect the quality of vintage wine? Read here for answers. 

