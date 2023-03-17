Big Story TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over TCS Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, the IT services company informed in a statement. K Krithivasan has been appointed the new CEO designate of the IT behemoth, it added. Krithivasan is currently the company's President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, and is a veteran of over 34 years at the company, since 1989. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

St Patrick’s Day

World Sleep Day

SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO reopening

GMR Airports board to consider raising funds

India Foreign Exchange Reserves (March 10)

Eurozone CPI and Core CPI (Feb) final

Delhi Literature Festival to begin

Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's ED custody to end

Ruskin Bond to open Shoolini Litfest in solan, Himachal Pradesh

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be screened at UN in Geneva

Ind vs Aus 1st match of 3-match ODI series in Mumbai

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 to begin

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16; Arsenal vs Sporting

Tomorrow

G20 meeting: Sikkim to host StartUp20

Federal Bank board to discuss fundraising proposal

PM to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi

PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline

First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad

FTII JET exam

IIIT-Allahabad convocation

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan to appear before Lahore court

Indian Super League (ISL) football final in Margao, Goa: Bengaluru FC vs TBD

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Premier League Football: Liverpool vs Fulham; Chelsea vs Everton

WPL: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, RCB vs Gujarat Giants

Market Buzz India sees steepest m-cap drop among world's top markets in March quarter Indian stocks dropped 11 percent during the January-March quarter till date, most among the world's top 10 markets by value amid continued selling by foreign investors. The drop in the aggregate Indian market capitalisation is the biggest since the March 2020 quarter when Covid worries first surfaced. On the other hand, global peers are in the green despite selling pressure due to expectations of rate hikes by central banks to tackle inflation. Read here.

IPO Watch Udayshivakumar Infra to float IPO on March 20, aims to raise Rs 66 crore Road construction company Udayshivakumar Infra plans to float its maiden public issue on March 20 in a price band of Rs 33-35 per share. The company aims to mop up Rs 66 crore from the public offer that would comprise only fresh issuance and no offer-for-sale portion. The offer will close on March 23. More details here.

Technology LinkedIn tests AI-powered job descriptions, profiles LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional recruitment network, is testing AI-based job descriptions and writing suggestions. Both of these features are built on top of "the most advanced OpenAI GPT models", which powers Microsoft's Bing AI and ChatGPT. Read more here.

Your Money Amidst correction, these are the top largecap stocks exited by PMS strategies in February Indian equity markets have been on a rollercoaster ride year-to-date due to global and domestic headwinds. Lately, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the US too took a toll on the investors’ sentiment. Broader market index Nifty 50 fell by 5 percent during the period. Fund managers were cautious and exited stocks that they thought had weak prospects. Here are the top largecap stocks wherein the fund managers of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) exited totally in February. Portfolio data as of February 28, 2023. Details here.