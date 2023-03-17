TCS Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, the IT services company informed in a statement. K Krithivasan has been appointed the new CEO designate of the IT behemoth, it added. Krithivasan is currently the company's President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, and is a veteran of over 34 years at the company, since 1989. Read here.
Today
St Patrick’s Day
World Sleep Day
GMR Airports board to consider raising funds
SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO reopening
India Foreign Exchange Reserves (March 10)
Eurozone CPI and Core CPI (Feb) final
Delhi Literature Festival to begin
Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's ED custody to end
Ruskin Bond to open Shoolini Litfest in solan, Himachal Pradesh
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be screened at UN in Geneva
Ind vs Aus 1st match of 3-match ODI series in Mumbai
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 to begin
UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16; Arsenal vs Sporting
Tomorrow
G20 meeting: Sikkim to host StartUp20
Federal Bank board to discuss fundraising proposal
PM to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi
PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline
First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad
FTII JET exam
IIIT-Allahabad convocation
Toshakhana case: Imran Khan to appear before Lahore court
Indian Super League (ISL) football final in Margao, Goa: Bengaluru FC vs TBD
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
Premier League Football: Liverpool vs Fulham; Chelsea vs Everton
WPL: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, RCB vs Gujarat Giants
Indian stocks dropped 11 percent during the January-March quarter till date, most among the world's top 10 markets by value amid continued selling by foreign investors. The drop in the aggregate Indian market capitalisation is the biggest since the March 2020 quarter when Covid worries first surfaced. On the other hand, global peers are in the green despite selling pressure due to expectations of rate hikes by central banks to tackle inflation. Read here.
Road construction company Udayshivakumar Infra plans to float its maiden public issue on March 20 in a price band of Rs 33-35 per share. The company aims to mop up Rs 66 crore from the public offer that would comprise only fresh issuance and no offer-for-sale portion. The offer will close on March 23. More details here.
LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional recruitment network, is testing AI-based job descriptions and writing suggestions. Both of these features are built on top of "the most advanced OpenAI GPT models", which powers Microsoft's Bing AI and ChatGPT. Read more here.
Indian equity markets have been on a rollercoaster ride year-to-date due to global and domestic headwinds. Lately, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the US too took a toll on the investors’ sentiment. Broader market index Nifty 50 fell by 5 percent during the period. Fund managers were cautious and exited stocks that they thought had weak prospects. Here are the top largecap stocks wherein the fund managers of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) exited totally in February. Portfolio data as of February 28, 2023. Details here.
Samsung has unveiled two new smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, which recently hit global, have now made their way into India but with a price hike. Check price, specifications and offers.
