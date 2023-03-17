Last Updated : March 17, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Big Story
TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
TCS Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, the IT services company informed in a statement. K Krithivasan has been appointed the new CEO designate of the IT behemoth, it added. Krithivasan is currently the company's President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, and is a veteran of over 34 years at the company, since 1989. Read here.