    Last Updated : March 17, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over

      TCS Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, the IT services company informed in a statement. K Krithivasan has been appointed the new CEO designate of the IT behemoth, it added. Krithivasan is currently the company's President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, and is a veteran of over 34 years at the company, since 1989. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      St Patrick’s Day
      World Sleep Day
      SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO reopening
      GMR Airports board to consider raising funds
      SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO reopening
      India Foreign Exchange Reserves (March 10)
      Eurozone CPI and Core CPI (Feb) final
      Delhi Literature Festival to begin
      Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's ED custody to end
      Ruskin Bond to open Shoolini Litfest in solan, Himachal Pradesh
      Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be screened at UN in Geneva
      Ind vs Aus 1st match of 3-match ODI series in Mumbai
      New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test
      F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 to begin
      UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16; Arsenal vs Sporting
      Tomorrow
      G20 meeting: Sikkim to host StartUp20
      Federal Bank board to discuss fundraising proposal
      PM to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi
      PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline
      First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad
      FTII JET exam
      IIIT-Allahabad convocation
      Toshakhana case: Imran Khan to appear before Lahore court
      Indian Super League (ISL) football final in Margao, Goa: Bengaluru FC vs TBD
      Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
      Premier League Football: Liverpool vs Fulham; Chelsea vs Everton
      WPL: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, RCB vs Gujarat Giants

    • Market Buzz

      India sees steepest m-cap drop among world's top markets in March quarter

      Indian stocks dropped 11 percent during the January-March quarter till date, most among the world's top 10 markets by value amid continued selling by foreign investors. The drop in the aggregate Indian market capitalisation is the biggest since the March 2020 quarter when Covid worries first surfaced. On the other hand, global peers are in the green despite selling pressure due to expectations of rate hikes by central banks to tackle inflation. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Udayshivakumar Infra to float IPO on March 20, aims to raise Rs 66 crore

      Road construction company Udayshivakumar Infra plans to float its maiden public issue on March 20 in a price band of Rs 33-35 per share. The company aims to mop up Rs 66 crore from the public offer that would comprise only fresh issuance and no offer-for-sale portion. The offer will close on March 23. More details here.

    • Technology

      LinkedIn tests AI-powered job descriptions, profiles

      LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional recruitment network, is testing AI-based job descriptions and writing suggestions. Both of these features are built on top of "the most advanced OpenAI GPT models", which powers Microsoft's Bing AI and ChatGPT. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Amidst correction, these are the top largecap stocks exited by PMS strategies in February

      Indian equity markets have been on a rollercoaster ride year-to-date due to global and domestic headwinds. Lately, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the US too took a toll on the investors’ sentiment. Broader market index Nifty 50 fell by 5 percent during the period. Fund managers were cautious and exited stocks that they thought had weak prospects. Here are the top largecap stocks wherein the fund managers of Portfolio Management Services (PMS) exited totally in February. Portfolio data as of February 28, 2023. Details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G launched in India

      Samsung has unveiled two new smartphones in its Galaxy A series in India. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G, which recently hit global, have now made their way into India but with a price hike. Check price, specifications and offers.

    Must Listen

    US banking crisis: What big global voices say about risk going ahead? Market Minutes

