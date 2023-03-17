Watch out

Today

St Patrick’s Day

World Sleep Day

SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO reopening

GMR Airports board to consider raising funds

India Foreign Exchange Reserves (March 10)

Eurozone CPI and Core CPI (Feb) final

Delhi Literature Festival to begin

Delhi liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's ED custody to end

Ruskin Bond to open Shoolini Litfest in solan, Himachal Pradesh

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to be screened at UN in Geneva

Ind vs Aus 1st match of 3-match ODI series in Mumbai

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 to begin

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16; Arsenal vs Sporting

Tomorrow

G20 meeting: Sikkim to host StartUp20

Federal Bank board to discuss fundraising proposal

PM to inaugurate Global Millets Conference in Delhi

PMs Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh diesel pipeline

First Bharat Gaurav tourist train to start from Hyderabad

FTII JET exam

IIIT-Allahabad convocation

Toshakhana case: Imran Khan to appear before Lahore court

Indian Super League (ISL) football final in Margao, Goa: Bengaluru FC vs TBD

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI; South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Premier League Football: Liverpool vs Fulham; Chelsea vs Everton

WPL: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, RCB vs Gujarat Giants