India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) cooled down in February for the ninth consecutive month to 3.85 percent. Reduction in the prices of manufactured goods, fuel, and power drove lower wholesale price inflation. Read here.
Today
Amritsar to hold 3-day G20 meeting from on education
Nirman Agri Genetics IPO to open for subscription
Labelkraft Technologies, Global Surfaces IPO subscriptions to close
UTI Long Duration Fund NFO Open till today
Advance tax payment deadline to end
Sebi to close submission for public comments on ESG rating norms
Life mission scam: ED to question Lulu group chairman Yusuff Ali
SEBI deadline to submit public comments on proposal on REITs, InvITs sponsors
Open offer to Lotus Chocolate shareholders over buying addditional stake to begin
NCLT to hear Srei promoters’ Adisri Commercial’s plea for hearing
Karnataka HC to hear Twitter’s challenge over blocking orders
Delhi excise policy: ED to question BRS leader Kavitha's ex-auditor Butchibabu Gorantla
Sena UBT leader’s ‘aide’ Sadanand Kadam’s ED custody to end
Zojila Pass to reopen
Turkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria 2-day deputy foreign ministers meet in Moscow
China to resume issuing visas to foreigners
IBA Women’s World Boxing championship begins in Delhi
New Honda 100cc commuter bike launch
Ferrari’s new model launch likely
Hero Electric’s new scooter launch
Kia EV9 electric SUV launch
Volkswagen ID 2 EV global launch expected
Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy A54 and A34
Legends League Cricket: India Maharajas vs World Giants
UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16: Porto vs Inter; Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Tomorrow
Quality Foils IPO subscription to close
SAIL to consider interim dividend
Instagram to end live shopping feature
Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s questioning by ED
GATE 2023 result
South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI
UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16: Real Betis vs Manchester United
UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16: Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt; Real Madrid vs Liverpool
Today
On March 14, the Nifty IT benchmark index experienced a 2 percent drop, which was fueled by concerns surrounding the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This decline impacted mid-cap IT stocks, including Coforge and Mphasis, both of which suffered significant losses. Both companies have exposure to US regional banks as clients, which were affected by the collapse of SVB. Coforge has exposure to Fifth Third Bank while Mphasis has exposure to First Republic Bank, as per CNBC-TV 18 report. Read more here.
Varanasi-based Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has halted its initial public offering (IPO) plan, said Govind Singh, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO). The bank, which received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) nod for its IPO in October 2022, said the plan to halt the launch was due to market conditions. Read more here.
Several millennials are falling into credit card debt because of an expensive lifestyle. Here are ways how to get out of credit card debt.
In our full iPhone 14 review, we’ll see if the marginal changes Apple made to the iPhone 14 make it a worthy successor to the iPhone 13 and if it justifies the higher price tag.
Techies Arpit Maheshwari and Sakshi Bhatia gave up their high-paying jobs in the US to buy a 1.5-acre plot in Madhya Pradesh and begin farming. The couple, who were inspired to make the move after they went backpacking through South America, said that earlier they felt disconnected from nature and that farming was a way to give back to the environment. Read more here.
