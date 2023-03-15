Big Story India’s wholesale prices ease to 3.85% in Feb on reduced fuel & power prices India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) cooled down in February for the ninth consecutive month to 3.85 percent. Reduction in the prices of manufactured goods, fuel, and power drove lower wholesale price inflation. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Amritsar to hold 3-day G20 meeting from on education

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO to open for subscription

Labelkraft Technologies, Global Surfaces IPO subscriptions to close

UTI Long Duration Fund NFO Open till today

Advance tax payment deadline to end

Sebi to close submission for public comments on ESG rating norms

Life mission scam: ED to question Lulu group chairman Yusuff Ali

SEBI deadline to submit public comments on proposal on REITs, InvITs sponsors

Open offer to Lotus Chocolate shareholders over buying addditional stake to begin

NCLT to hear Srei promoters’ Adisri Commercial’s plea for hearing

Karnataka HC to hear Twitter’s challenge over blocking orders

Delhi excise policy: ED to question BRS leader Kavitha's ex-auditor Butchibabu Gorantla

Sena UBT leader’s ‘aide’ Sadanand Kadam’s ED custody to end

Zojila Pass to reopen

Turkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria 2-day deputy foreign ministers meet in Moscow

China to resume issuing visas to foreigners

IBA Women’s World Boxing championship begins in Delhi

New Honda 100cc commuter bike launch

Ferrari’s new model launch likely

Hero Electric’s new scooter launch

Kia EV9 electric SUV launch

Volkswagen ID 2 EV global launch expected

Samsung likely to unveil Galaxy A54 and A34

Legends League Cricket: India Maharajas vs World Giants

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16: Porto vs Inter; Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Tomorrow

Quality Foils IPO subscription to close

SAIL to consider interim dividend

Instagram to end live shopping feature

Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s questioning by ED

GATE 2023 result

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16: Real Betis vs Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16: Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt; Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Market Buzz Mid Cap IT stocks under pressure due to SVB collapse On March 14, the Nifty IT benchmark index experienced a 2 percent drop, which was fueled by concerns surrounding the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). This decline impacted mid-cap IT stocks, including Coforge and Mphasis, both of which suffered significant losses. Both companies have exposure to US regional banks as clients, which were affected by the collapse of SVB. Coforge has exposure to Fifth Third Bank while Mphasis has exposure to First Republic Bank, as per CNBC-TV 18 report. Read more here.

MC Exclusive Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is evaluating its IPO due to market conditions, says CEO Varanasi-based Utkarsh Small Finance Bank has halted its initial public offering (IPO) plan, said Govind Singh, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO). The bank, which received the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) nod for its IPO in October 2022, said the plan to halt the launch was due to market conditions. Read more here.

Your Money Fallen into a credit card debt trap? Here are strategies to pay off debt Several millennials are falling into credit card debt because of an expensive lifestyle. Here are ways how to get out of credit card debt.

Tech Tattle iPhone 14 Review: The Good kind of Boring In our full iPhone 14 review, we’ll see if the marginal changes Apple made to the iPhone 14 make it a worthy successor to the iPhone 13 and if it justifies the higher price tag.