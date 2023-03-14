Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System. More here.
Today
Himachal Pradesh budget session to begin
West Bengal board exams to begin for class 12
LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty beings tenure as Chairman Tomorrow Kia EV9 Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of March 15, 2023
Advance tax payment deadline to end on March 15
India: Unionized farmers to protest in Amritsar March 15
Today
Himachal Pradesh budget session to begin
Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System. More here.
Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System. More here.
In light of a rising trend in influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses being witnessed in many states, the Centre also called an interdepartmental review meeting last week. More here.
In light of a rising trend in influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses being witnessed in many states, the Centre also called an interdepartmental review meeting last week. More here.
The company has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.05 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, a listed unit of the company, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. More here.
The company has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.05 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, a listed unit of the company, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. More here.
Brokerages believe Tech Mahindra stock can re-rate marginally in the near-term but a structural re-rating can happen only over medium term. More here.
Brokerages believe Tech Mahindra stock can re-rate marginally in the near-term but a structural re-rating can happen only over medium term. More here.
According to the RBI Financial Stability Report (FSR) released in December, stress test results indicate that banks would be able to withstand even severe stress conditions should they materialise. More here.
According to the RBI Financial Stability Report (FSR) released in December, stress test results indicate that banks would be able to withstand even severe stress conditions should they materialise. More here.