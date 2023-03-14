Market Buzz CPI inflation edges down to 6.44% in February Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Himachal Pradesh budget session to begin

West Bengal board exams to begin for class 12

LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty beings tenure as Chairman Tomorrow Kia EV9 Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of March 15, 2023

Advance tax payment deadline to end on March 15

India: Unionized farmers to protest in Amritsar March 15

Big Story HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank's UK unit for £1 Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System. More here.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Experts stress weeks ahead crucial as cases creep up in many states In light of a rising trend in influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses being witnessed in many states, the Centre also called an interdepartmental review meeting last week. More here.

Auto Mahindra Group sells over 6% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive The company has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.05 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, a listed unit of the company, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. More here.

Tech tattle Brokerages neutral on Tech M, negative on Infy, but investors cheer Mohit Joshi’s move Brokerages believe Tech Mahindra stock can re-rate marginally in the near-term but a structural re-rating can happen only over medium term. More here.