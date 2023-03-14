English
    Last Updated : March 14, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      CPI inflation edges down to 6.44% in February

      Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Himachal Pradesh budget session to begin
      West Bengal board exams to begin for class 12
      LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty beings tenure as Chairman
      TomorrowKia EV9 Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of March 15, 2023
      Advance tax payment deadline to end on March 15
      India: Unionized farmers to protest in Amritsar March 15

    • Big Story

      HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank's UK unit for £1

      Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      COVID-19: Experts stress weeks ahead crucial as cases creep up in many states

      In light of a rising trend in influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses being witnessed in many states, the Centre also called an interdepartmental review meeting last week. More here.

    • Auto

      Mahindra Group sells over 6% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive

      The company has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.05 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, a listed unit of the company, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. More here.

    • Tech tattle

      Brokerages neutral on Tech M, negative on Infy, but investors cheer Mohit Joshi’s move

      Brokerages believe Tech Mahindra stock can re-rate marginally in the near-term but a structural re-rating can happen only over medium term. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Banking Central: Why an SVB-like crisis is unlikely in India

      According to the RBI Financial Stability Report (FSR) released in December, stress test results indicate that banks would be able to withstand even severe stress conditions should they materialise. More here.

