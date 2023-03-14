Last Updated : March 14, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST
Market Buzz
CPI inflation edges down to 6.44% in February
Headline retail inflation had risen far more than expected to 6.52 percent in January on account of a tweak in the methodology following the provision of free foodgrain through the Public Distribution System. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events
Today
Himachal Pradesh budget session to begin
West Bengal board exams to begin for class 12
LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty beings tenure as Chairman
TomorrowKia EV9 Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of March 15, 2023
Advance tax payment deadline to end on March 15
India: Unionized farmers to protest in Amritsar March 15
Big Story
HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank's UK unit for £1
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Experts stress weeks ahead crucial as cases creep up in many states
In light of a rising trend in influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illnesses being witnessed in many states, the Centre also called an interdepartmental review meeting last week. More here.
Auto
Mahindra Group sells over 6% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive
The company has sold 2,29,80,000 equity shares representing 6.05 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, a listed unit of the company, the auto major said in a regulatory filing. More here.
Tech tattle
Brokerages neutral on Tech M, negative on Infy, but investors cheer Mohit Joshi’s move
Brokerages believe Tech Mahindra stock can re-rate marginally in the near-term but a structural re-rating can happen only over medium term. More here.
Tailpiece
Banking Central: Why an SVB-like crisis is unlikely in India
According to the RBI Financial Stability Report (FSR) released in December, stress test results indicate that banks would be able to withstand even severe stress conditions should they materialise. More here.
