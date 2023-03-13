"This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated. Read more here.
Today
95th Academy Awards announcements
UK Parliament to hold first debate and vote on illegal migration bill
WPL: Delhi Capitals vs RCB Tomorrow Himachal Pradesh budget session to begin
West Bengal board exams to begin for class 12
LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty beings tenure as Chairman
The FDIC is aiming for a swift deal but a winner may not be known until late Sunday, according to one person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Read more here.
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to sell 4.6 percent stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd at a floor price of Rs 355 per share, sources told CNBC-TV 18 on March 12. Read more here.
Oppo only recently unveiled its first clamshell foldable smartphone to the world. And now, the smartphone maker is gearing up to unveil a new flagship smartphone alongside the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip. The flagship Oppo Find X6 series is expected to make its debut in China soon. Read more here.
Shafali Verma is a clean hitter of the ball. Still head, good hand and eye coordination and a sense of timing are the requisites. The Delhi Capitals opener ticks the boxes. She scored the fastest fifty (off 19 balls) by an Indian in the ongoing Women's Premier League on Saturday after Gujarat Giants' Sophia Dunkley smashed one in 18 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. Read more here.
Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us. Years of dreaming and months of campaigning have brought all the nominees to this final moment. The last couple of months have shattered hopes for some, forcing them to make peace with being “happy to be nominated”. Read more here.
