Market Buzz Adani fully prepays $2.15 bn share-backed financing, $500 mn bridge loan for Ambuja acquisition "This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today 95th Academy Awards announcements

UK Parliament to hold first debate and vote on illegal migration bill

WPL: Delhi Capitals vs RCB Tomorrow Himachal Pradesh budget session to begin

West Bengal board exams to begin for class 12

LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty beings tenure as Chairman

Big Story FDIC auction for SVB said to be underway, final bids due by Sunday afternoon The FDIC is aiming for a swift deal but a winner may not be known until late Sunday, according to one person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Read more here.

Auto M&M to sell 4.6% stake in Mahindra CIE via block deal Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to sell 4.6 percent stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd at a floor price of Rs 355 per share, sources told CNBC-TV 18 on March 12. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Oppo Find X6 Pro key specifications leak ahead of launch; rear camera setup revealed Oppo only recently unveiled its first clamshell foldable smartphone to the world. And now, the smartphone maker is gearing up to unveil a new flagship smartphone alongside the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip. The flagship Oppo Find X6 series is expected to make its debut in China soon. Read more here.

Sports WPL 2023: Shafali Verma, a star at 19, is here to break records Shafali Verma is a clean hitter of the ball. Still head, good hand and eye coordination and a sense of timing are the requisites. The Delhi Capitals opener ticks the boxes. She scored the fastest fifty (off 19 balls) by an Indian in the ongoing Women's Premier League on Saturday after Gujarat Giants' Sophia Dunkley smashed one in 18 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. Read more here.