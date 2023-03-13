English
    Last Updated : March 13, 2023 / 06:05 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Adani fully prepays $2.15 bn share-backed financing, $500 mn bridge loan for Ambuja acquisition

      "This is in line with promoters’ commitment to increase equity contribution and promoters have now infused $2.6 billion out of total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC," the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate stated. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      95th Academy Awards announcements
      UK Parliament to hold first debate and vote on illegal migration bill
      WPL: Delhi Capitals vs RCB
      TomorrowHimachal Pradesh budget session to begin
      West Bengal board exams to begin for class 12
      LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty beings tenure as Chairman

    • Big Story

      FDIC auction for SVB said to be underway, final bids due by Sunday afternoon

      The FDIC is aiming for a swift deal but a winner may not be known until late Sunday, according to one person, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Read more here.

    • Auto

      M&M to sell 4.6% stake in Mahindra CIE via block deal

      Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to sell 4.6 percent stake in automotive component supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd at a floor price of Rs 355 per share, sources told CNBC-TV 18 on March 12. Read more here. 

    • Tech Tattle

      Oppo Find X6 Pro key specifications leak ahead of launch; rear camera setup revealed

      Oppo only recently unveiled its first clamshell foldable smartphone to the world. And now, the smartphone maker is gearing up to unveil a new flagship smartphone alongside the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip. The flagship Oppo Find X6 series is expected to make its debut in China soon. Read more here. 

    • Sports

      WPL 2023: Shafali Verma, a star at 19, is here to break records

      Shafali Verma is a clean hitter of the ball. Still head, good hand and eye coordination and a sense of timing are the requisites. The Delhi Capitals opener ticks the boxes. She scored the fastest fifty (off 19 balls) by an Indian in the ongoing Women's Premier League on Saturday after Gujarat Giants' Sophia Dunkley smashed one in 18 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      95th Oscars: Who will win in the big six categories?

      Hollywood’s biggest night is upon us. Years of dreaming and months of campaigning have brought all the nominees to this final moment. The last couple of months have shattered hopes for some, forcing them to make peace with being “happy to be nominated”. Read more here. 

    Must Listen

    Silicon Valley Bank fallout: What to expect? | Market Minutes

