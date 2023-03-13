Sports

WPL 2023: Shafali Verma, a star at 19, is here to break records

Shafali Verma is a clean hitter of the ball. Still head, good hand and eye coordination and a sense of timing are the requisites. The Delhi Capitals opener ticks the boxes. She scored the fastest fifty (off 19 balls) by an Indian in the ongoing Women's Premier League on Saturday after Gujarat Giants' Sophia Dunkley smashed one in 18 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week. Read more here.