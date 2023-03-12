Elon Musk has said he’s open to the idea of buying the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and turning it into a digital bank. His remark came after US regulators pulled the plug on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday. Read here.
Today
CUET UG 2023 application last day
JEE (Main) 2023 registration for session 2 to end
Chirag Delhi flyover to remain shut for 50 days from tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch works worth Rs 5,000 crore in Dharwad
PM to inaugurate Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City projects
Delhi to host world's largest stock market education conclave
Last day of 18th meeting of Chief Justices Of SCO Member States
WPL: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
Men’s Hockey Pro League, Rourkela: India vs Aus
Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I, Mirpur
Premier League Football: Fulham vs Arsenal; Manchester United vs Southampton
Lakme Fashion Week 2023 to conclude
Tomorrow
India CPI data release
95th Academy Awards announcements
Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform 'Naatu Naatu' live at Oscars
Poachgate: SC adjournment till tomorrow on Telangana govt’s plea
SEBI to auction assets of Infinity Realcon and Sunheaven Afro
CMAT 2023 application date last day
UK parliament to hold first debate and vote on illegal migration bill
Farm organisations to march towards Parliament over various demands
GAIL board to consider interim dividend
Excise policy case: Hyd-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai’s ED custody to end
SC to hear Saket Gokhale’s plea against Gujarat HC decision
Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price
CSIR-NIIST-Kerala Startup Mission 'Startup Conclave'
Toshakhana case: Arrest warrant against Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan suspended till tomorrow
FIH Pro League (Men), Rourkela: India vs Germany
WPL: Delhi Capitals vs RCB
La-Liga Football: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
Today
The Indian markets lost 1 percent amid mixed global and domestic cues, in the volatile and truncated week ended March 10. Indications of further interest-rate hike by Fed chair spooked the market, which led FIIs turn net sellers in last two sessions. The BSE Small-cap index ended marginally higher. More details here.
The Indian markets lost 1 percent amid mixed global and domestic cues, in the volatile and truncated week ended March 10. Indications of further interest-rate hike by Fed chair spooked the market, which led FIIs turn net sellers in last two sessions. The BSE Small-cap index ended marginally higher. More details here.
Global Surface Ltd's initial public offering will open on March 13 for subscription and close on March 15. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 133-140 a share. The allotment will be done on March 20 and the stock will be listed on exchanges on March 23. Check price band and other important information here.
Global Surface Ltd's initial public offering will open on March 13 for subscription and close on March 15. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 133-140 a share. The allotment will be done on March 20 and the stock will be listed on exchanges on March 23. Check price band and other important information here.
A majority of YCombinator-backed startups, which typically deposit their first cheques in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), are scrambling for working capital as the bank collapsed. Details here.
A majority of YCombinator-backed startups, which typically deposit their first cheques in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), are scrambling for working capital as the bank collapsed. Details here.
If you have not submitted the necessary proof to your employer to claim deductions and exemptions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, you may already be late. If you are thinking that it's not a big deal and you can claim the deductions while filing your tax return, you may be mistaken. Some deductions and exemptions can only be claimed if they are routed through your employer. Read more here.
If you have not submitted the necessary proof to your employer to claim deductions and exemptions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, you may already be late. If you are thinking that it's not a big deal and you can claim the deductions while filing your tax return, you may be mistaken. Some deductions and exemptions can only be claimed if they are routed through your employer. Read more here.
Indian director SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has scored one nomination for the best original song category for "Naatu Naatu." Two Indian documentary films, 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' have also scored nominations for the best documentary feature film and the best documentary short film categories, respectively. Let’s take a look at the nominees in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on March 12.
Indian director SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' has scored one nomination for the best original song category for "Naatu Naatu." Two Indian documentary films, 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' have also scored nominations for the best documentary feature film and the best documentary short film categories, respectively. Let’s take a look at the nominees in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on March 12.