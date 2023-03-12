Big Story Elon Musk says he’s open to buying Silicon Valley Bank Elon Musk has said he’s open to the idea of buying the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank and turning it into a digital bank. His remark came after US regulators pulled the plug on Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday. Read here.

Market Buzz Market falls 1% in the week amid volatility; these 37 smallcaps climb 10-36% The Indian markets lost 1 percent amid mixed global and domestic cues, in the volatile and truncated week ended March 10. Indications of further interest-rate hike by Fed chair spooked the market, which led FIIs turn net sellers in last two sessions. The BSE Small-cap index ended marginally higher. More details here.

IPO Watch Global Surfaces IPO to launch next week Global Surface Ltd's initial public offering will open on March 13 for subscription and close on March 15. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 133-140 a share. The allotment will be done on March 20 and the stock will be listed on exchanges on March 23. Check price band and other important information here.

Startup Tales YCombinator-backed Indian start-ups are collateral damage in Silicon Valley Bank collapse A majority of YCombinator-backed startups, which typically deposit their first cheques in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), are scrambling for working capital as the bank collapsed. Details here.

Your Money Last-minute tax saving tips: If you haven’t submitted supporting documents to your employer, there’s trouble If you have not submitted the necessary proof to your employer to claim deductions and exemptions under various sections of the Income Tax Act, you may already be late. If you are thinking that it's not a big deal and you can claim the deductions while filing your tax return, you may be mistaken. Some deductions and exemptions can only be claimed if they are routed through your employer. Read more here.