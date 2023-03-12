Watch out

Take a look at these key events

Today

CUET UG 2023 application last day

JEE (Main) 2023 registration for session 2 to end

Chirag Delhi flyover to remain shut for 50 days from tomorrow

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

PM Modi to inaugurate, launch works worth Rs 5,000 crore in Dharwad

PM to inaugurate Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City projects

Delhi to host world's largest stock market education conclave

Last day of 18th meeting of Chief Justices Of SCO Member States

WPL: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Men’s Hockey Pro League, Rourkela: India vs Aus

Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I, Mirpur

Premier League Football: Fulham vs Arsenal; Manchester United vs Southampton

Lakme Fashion Week 2023 to conclude

Tomorrow

India CPI data release

95th Academy Awards announcements

Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform 'Naatu Naatu' live at Oscars

Poachgate: SC adjournment till tomorrow on Telangana govt’s plea

SEBI to auction assets of Infinity Realcon and Sunheaven Afro

CMAT 2023 application date last day

UK parliament to hold first debate and vote on illegal migration bill

Farm organisations to march towards Parliament over various demands

GAIL board to consider interim dividend

Excise policy case: Hyd-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai’s ED custody to end

SC to hear Saket Gokhale’s plea against Gujarat HC decision

Oppo Find N2 Flip to announce the price

CSIR-NIIST-Kerala Startup Mission 'Startup Conclave'

Toshakhana case: Arrest warrant against Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan suspended till tomorrow

FIH Pro League (Men), Rourkela: India vs Germany

WPL: Delhi Capitals vs RCB

La-Liga Football: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona