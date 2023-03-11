The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the shares of which crashed 60 percent in a single session safter it said will sell $1.75 billion worth of stock to shore up its balance sheet, has been shut down by regulators, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10. The FDIC would be in-charge of protecting the insured deposits, the report added, further noting that the corporation has formed the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to hold SVB's insured deposits. More details here.
Today
Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha to appear before ED
PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
PM Modi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad
CEED 2023 scorecard release by IIT Bombay
Chinese people's political consultative conference to end
Indian Olympic Assn’s first AGM after Feb elections
Primebook 4G laptop launch
WPL: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
La-Liga Football: Real Madrid vs Espanyol
Premier League Football: Bournemouth vs Liverpool; Leicester City vs Chelsea; Spurs vs Nottingham Forest; Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Tomorrow
CUET UG 2023 application last day
JEE (Main) 2023 registration for session 2 to end
Chirag Delhi flyover to remain shut for 50 days from tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch works worth Rs 5,000 crore in Dharwad
PM to inaugurate Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City projects
Delhi to host world's largest stock market education conclave
Last day of 18th meeting of Chief Justices Of SCO Member States
WPL: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
Men’s Hockey Pro League, Rourkela: India vs Aus
Bangladesh vs England, 2nd T20I, Mirpur
Premier League Football: Fulham vs Arsenal; Manchester United vs Southampton
Lakme Fashion Week 2023 to conclude
Today
The Indian mutual funds industry continued to attract inflows, but investors got choosy in February 2023 given the highs that equity markets appear to have reached and interest rates that, too, appear to have reached their peak levels. Here are six key trends that emerged in the way investors put money in—and withdrew from—the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry.
Tata Technologies Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a pure offer for sale of up to 95.71 million shares by its existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS consists of up to 81.13 million shares by Tata Motors, up to 9.72 million shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte and up to 4.86 million shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I. More on this, here.
Individuals with mental health conditions, HIV/AIDS and disabilities will soon have access to insurance covers designed specifically for them. The new product will be on the lines of other standardised products launched earlier, such as Aarogya Sanjeevani, Corona Rakshak, and Corona Kavach. More on this here.
Motorola has officially announced a new smartphone in its G series in India. The Moto G73 5G debuts as a mid-tier 5G smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, a 120Hz display, Android 13, and a large battery. Here’s all you need to know about the Moto G73 5G, including price, camera features, specifications and more.
Oscars Awards 2023 will take place in Los Angeles on March 13. All eyes will be on the ceremony to honour the best movies, performances, music and film technology of the year gone by. Ahead of the big evening, here is some trivia from the 93-year history of the Academy Awards.
