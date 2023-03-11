Big Story Silicon Valley Bank shut down by regulators The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the shares of which crashed 60 percent in a single session safter it said will sell $1.75 billion worth of stock to shore up its balance sheet, has been shut down by regulators, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on March 10. The FDIC would be in-charge of protecting the insured deposits, the report added, further noting that the corporation has formed the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to hold SVB's insured deposits. More details here.

Market Buzz Investors start warming up to debt funds, equity flows continue to be strong: AMFI The Indian mutual funds industry continued to attract inflows, but investors got choosy in February 2023 given the highs that equity markets appear to have reached and interest rates that, too, appear to have reached their peak levels. Here are six key trends that emerged in the way investors put money in—and withdrew from—the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry.

IPO Watch Tata Technologies files draft paper with SEBI to raise funds via IPO Tata Technologies Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds via initial public offering (IPO). The issue comprises a pure offer for sale of up to 95.71 million shares by its existing promoters and shareholders. The OFS consists of up to 81.13 million shares by Tata Motors, up to 9.72 million shares by Alpha TC Holdings Pte and up to 4.86 million shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I. More on this, here.

Your Money Coming soon: Mental health, disabilities, HIV/AIDS to be covered under a standard insurance policy Individuals with mental health conditions, HIV/AIDS and disabilities will soon have access to insurance covers designed specifically for them. The new product will be on the lines of other standardised products launched earlier, such as Aarogya Sanjeevani, Corona Rakshak, and Corona Kavach. More on this here.

Tech Tattle Moto G73 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 120Hz Display, Android 13 Motorola has officially announced a new smartphone in its G series in India. The Moto G73 5G debuts as a mid-tier 5G smartphone that features a MediaTek chipset, a 120Hz display, Android 13, and a large battery. Here’s all you need to know about the Moto G73 5G, including price, camera features, specifications and more.