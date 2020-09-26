172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-62-5886851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 06:58 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Rana Kapoor handed hefty fine

    Markets regulator SEBI imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on former Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor for not making disclosures about Morgan Credit's transaction. You can read the details of the case here.

  • Big Story

    Legal win for Vodafone

  • Your Money

    Why thumb rules fail often

    Many people try hard to save or invest a percentage of their income. But just sticking to a popular thumb rule isn’t enough. Read here to know why this doesn’t work always and what you can do about it.

  • Global Watch

    Nix in a fix

    Alexander Nix, the former boss of Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm brought down by a scandal over how it obtained Facebook users’ private data, has been banned from holding company directorships for seven years. Read the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    WeChat faces trouble in US

    The US Justice Department is seeking an immediate ban on downloads of WeChat in Apple and Google app stores, saying the Chinese-owned messaging service is a threat to the security of the country. Read this report to find out why the US government is worried about WeChat.

  • Startup Tales

    Fund boost for ShareChat

    Homegrown content sharing platform ShareChat has announced a $40 million fund raise from Pawan Munjal of Hero MotoCorp, and Ajay Shridhar Shriram of DCM Shriram. Read here to know how the fresh funds will expedite ShareChat’s expansion.

  • Tailpiece

    It’s time to kick the butt

    Philip Morris International CEO Andre Calantzopoulos said cigarette sales could end within 10-15 years in many countries with support from civil society. The company that manufactures brands like Marlboro is pushing towards “smoke-free” products now. Read here.

tags #MC essentials #Moneycontrol essential 7

