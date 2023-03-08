Big Story NCLT approves Suraksha’s resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech The National Company Law Tribunal on March 7 approved the resolution plan submitted by the Mumbai-based Suraksha Group for Jaypee Infratech through the insolvency process, raising hopes for more than 20,000 homebuyers waiting for their apartments in Noida for over a decade. Read more.

Market Buzz Why this investment professional bets on renewables and stays bullish on defence stocks Renewables has to be a global theme because it just cannot be that one country will invest in renewables and the other countries won't. I guess this theme will be more systemic across the board theme, Santosh Joseph, CEO and Founder of Refolio Investments says in an interview to Moneycontrol. Coming to defence, there is a reason to believe that while renewables is a global theme, even defence is a good domestic theme that has a long runway, he said. More here.

MC India Fintech Conclave MeitY exploring verification process for loan apps with RBI, Finance Ministry: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wants to establish a verification process to prevent the proliferation of harmful loan apps in Google or Apple app stores, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during the inaugural edition of Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave (IFC) in Mumbai. Read here.

Your Money Priyanka Acharya wants to redefine the way money is taught to women LaxmiGyaan's Priyanka Acharya uses daily life concepts to teach the art and science of money management to women. If you are a young woman getting married, Acharya has a session specially designed for you and your spouse: The ‘7 Financial Vows’. Similarly during Diwali and Navratri, she holds forth a discussion among her women listeners on 9 financial vrata. Find out details here.

Tech Tattle Tecno Spark 10 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery Tecno has launched a new smartphone in its Spark series. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes packed with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup. Tecno is, however, yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Spark 10 Pro. Further, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro has not yet got an official launch date in India either. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the Spark 10 Pro.