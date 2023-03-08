Your Money

Priyanka Acharya wants to redefine the way money is taught to women

LaxmiGyaan's Priyanka Acharya uses daily life concepts to teach the art and science of money management to women. If you are a young woman getting married, Acharya has a session specially designed for you and your spouse: The ‘7 Financial Vows’. Similarly during Diwali and Navratri, she holds forth a discussion among her women listeners on 9 financial vrata. Find out details here.