    • Big Story

      NCLT approves Suraksha’s resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech

      The National Company Law Tribunal on March 7 approved the resolution plan submitted by the Mumbai-based Suraksha Group for Jaypee Infratech through the insolvency process, raising hopes for more than 20,000 homebuyers waiting for their apartments in Noida for over a decade. Read more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      International Women’s Day
      Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM
      PM Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in
      Manik Saha to continue as Tripura CM, to take oath
      Fed Chair Powell to testify
      Australian PM Anthony Albanese on 4-day India visit
      Natco Pharma to consider share buyback
      India M3 Money Supply, Bank of Canada rate decision, Eurozone Q4 GDP (Revised) (QoQ) 3rd estimate, US International Trade (for January) and US Balance of Trade reading
      WPL: Gujarat Giants v RCB
      UEFA Champions League (Round of 16): Benfica vs Club Brugge; Chelsea vs Borussia DortmundTomorrow
      Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO share allotment
      Consultation on the basics of Digital India Bill
      DA arrears: Bengal govt employees to go on strike
      CCI Chairperson post: Applications to end
      Congress calls for 2 hour Karnataka bandh to 'fight against corruption'
      Nepal to hold Presidential elections
      Turkey’s NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume
      India vs Australia 4th Test match begins in Ahmedabad
      PM Modi and Aus PM Anthony Albanese to watch 4th Test in Motera
      Bangladesh vs England, 1st T20I in Chattogram
      Nzl vs SA, 1st Test begins in Christchurch
      WPL: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
      Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr
      Europa League (Round of 16): Sporting CP vs Arsenal (1st leg)
      UEFA Champions League (Round of 16, 2nd leg): Spurs vs AC Milan; Bayern Munich vs PSG

    • Market Buzz

      Why this investment professional bets on renewables and stays bullish on defence stocks

      Renewables has to be a global theme because it just cannot be that one country will invest in renewables and the other countries won't. I guess this theme will be more systemic across the board theme, Santosh Joseph, CEO and Founder of Refolio Investments says in an interview to Moneycontrol. Coming to defence, there is a reason to believe that while renewables is a global theme, even defence is a good domestic theme that has a long runway, he said. More here.

    • MC India Fintech Conclave

      MeitY exploring verification process for loan apps with RBI, Finance Ministry: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

      The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wants to establish a verification process to prevent the proliferation of harmful loan apps in Google or Apple app stores, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said during the inaugural edition of Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave (IFC) in Mumbai. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Priyanka Acharya wants to redefine the way money is taught to women

      LaxmiGyaan's Priyanka Acharya uses daily life concepts to teach the art and science of money management to women. If you are a young woman getting married, Acharya has a session specially designed for you and your spouse: The ‘7 Financial Vows’. Similarly during Diwali and Navratri, she holds forth a discussion among her women listeners on 9 financial vrata. Find out details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Tecno Spark 10 Pro launched with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

      Tecno has launched a new smartphone in its Spark series. The Tecno Spark 10 Pro comes packed with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate display, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup. Tecno is, however, yet to confirm the pricing and availability of the Spark 10 Pro. Further, the Tecno Spark 10 Pro has not yet got an official launch date in India either. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the Spark 10 Pro.

    • Tail Piece

      International Women’s Day: 5 Indian women CEOs every girl can look up to

      On International Women’s Day 2023, here is a look at the trailblazers who have made a mark in the world of business. These are Indian women who are leading some of India’s – and the world’s – biggest companies today.

