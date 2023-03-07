Big Story Zee reaches settlement with IPRS, insolvency plea to be withdrawn Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on March 6 said it has entered into a settlement agreement with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), whereby the latter will withdraw its insolvency petition against the company. Earlier, while filing the insolvency plea, the artistes' body had alleged that Zee had defaulted towards royalty payable for utilisation of “literary and musical works". More details here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Holi, Vasantha Purnima, Attukal Pongala

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on financial services

PM Modi to attend oath ceremonies in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma to take oath as CMs

US Fed Chair Powell Testimony

RBA interest rate decision

5th ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’

Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

Morbi bridge collapse: Verdict on Oreva MD’s interim bail plea likely

Shraddha Walmart murder case: Delhi court to hear arguments

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi surname: Surat court to hear arguments

Oscars 2023 final voting to conclude

Hungarian MPs plan to visit Sweden to discuss NATO bid

Japan's H3 rocket's maiden launch

Worm moon: Final full moon of winter to come

OnePlus Ace 2V debut

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite China Launch

Realme C55 with Apple's Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule launch

Honor Pad 8 tablet launch

ZTE to launch Nubia Z50 Ultra with under-display camera

WPL: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

German Open Badminton (BWF World Tour Super 300) to begin in Mulheim

Singapore Smash table tennis tournament to begin Tomorrow

International Women’s Day

PM Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in

Manik Saha to continue as Tripura CM, to take oath

Fed Chair Powell to testify

Australian PM Anthony Albanese on 4-day India visit

Natco Pharma to consider share buyback

India M3 Money Supply, Bank of Canada rate decision, Eurozone Q4 GDP (Revised) (QoQ) 3rd estimate, US International Trade (for January) and US Balance of Trade reading

WPL: Gujarat Giants v RCB

UEFA Champions League (Round of 16): Benfica vs Club Brugge; Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

Market Buzz Investors get richer by Rs 5.7 lakh cr as bull run continues for second day The market is on a strong footing for the second straight session with the benchmark indices opening gap-up on March 6 on the back of positive global cues. Most sectors, barring realty, contributed to this rally, which made investors wealthier by nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in two days. Click here for more.

Startup Tales Funding for startups in small towns surges 41%, Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR see decline: Blume report Funding for startups originating in small towns increased 41 percent year on year in 2022, while investments in hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the national capital region (NCR) fell 48 percent during the same period, indicating that the concentration of startups has started to shift from metro cities to smaller towns. Read here.

Tech Tattle Acer Swift Go 14 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors Acer has released a new consumer notebook in India. The Acer Swift Go 14 is a thin and light laptop that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and uses an upgraded cooling system for optimal performance. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.

Your Money Liquid funds are in a sweet spot now: That’s good news for you As we enter March, liquidity in the financial system starts to go down and short-term rates look up. This is good news for liquid funds. Here’s why.