Watch out

Take a look at these key events

Today

Holi, Vasantha Purnima, Attukal Pongala

PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on financial services

PM Modi to attend oath ceremonies in Meghalaya, Nagaland

Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma to take oath as CMs

US Fed Chair Powell Testimony

RBA interest rate decision

5th ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’

Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US

Morbi bridge collapse: Verdict on Oreva MD’s interim bail plea likely

Shraddha Walmart murder case: Delhi court to hear arguments

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi surname: Surat court to hear arguments

Oscars 2023 final voting to conclude

Hungarian MPs plan to visit Sweden to discuss NATO bid

Japan's H3 rocket's maiden launch

Worm moon: Final full moon of winter to come

OnePlus Ace 2V debut

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite China Launch

Realme C55 with Apple's Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule launch

Honor Pad 8 tablet launch

ZTE to launch Nubia Z50 Ultra with under-display camera

WPL: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

German Open Badminton (BWF World Tour Super 300) to begin in Mulheim

Singapore Smash table tennis tournament to beginTomorrow

International Women’s Day

PM Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in

Manik Saha to continue as Tripura CM, to take oath

Fed Chair Powell to testify

Australian PM Anthony Albanese on 4-day India visit

Natco Pharma to consider share buyback

India M3 Money Supply, Bank of Canada rate decision, Eurozone Q4 GDP (Revised) (QoQ) 3rd estimate, US International Trade (for January) and US Balance of Trade reading

WPL: Gujarat Giants v RCB

UEFA Champions League (Round of 16): Benfica vs Club Brugge; Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund