Zee reaches settlement with IPRS, insolvency plea to be withdrawn
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on March 6 said it has entered into a settlement agreement with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), whereby the latter will withdraw its insolvency petition against the company. Earlier, while filing the insolvency plea, the artistes' body had alleged that Zee had defaulted towards royalty payable for utilisation of “literary and musical works". More details here.
Today
Holi, Vasantha Purnima, Attukal Pongala
PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on financial services
PM Modi to attend oath ceremonies in Meghalaya, Nagaland
Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma to take oath as CMs
US Fed Chair Powell Testimony
RBA interest rate decision
5th ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’
Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US
Morbi bridge collapse: Verdict on Oreva MD’s interim bail plea likely
Shraddha Walmart murder case: Delhi court to hear arguments
Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi surname: Surat court to hear arguments
Oscars 2023 final voting to conclude
Hungarian MPs plan to visit Sweden to discuss NATO bid
Japan's H3 rocket's maiden launch
Worm moon: Final full moon of winter to come
OnePlus Ace 2V debut
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite China Launch
Realme C55 with Apple's Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule launch
Honor Pad 8 tablet launch
ZTE to launch Nubia Z50 Ultra with under-display camera
WPL: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
German Open Badminton (BWF World Tour Super 300) to begin in Mulheim
Singapore Smash table tennis tournament to beginTomorrow
International Women’s Day
PM Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in
Manik Saha to continue as Tripura CM, to take oath
Fed Chair Powell to testify
Australian PM Anthony Albanese on 4-day India visit
Natco Pharma to consider share buyback
India M3 Money Supply, Bank of Canada rate decision, Eurozone Q4 GDP (Revised) (QoQ) 3rd estimate, US International Trade (for January) and US Balance of Trade reading
WPL: Gujarat Giants v RCB
UEFA Champions League (Round of 16): Benfica vs Club Brugge; Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
Investors get richer by Rs 5.7 lakh cr as bull run continues for second day
The market is on a strong footing for the second straight session with the benchmark indices opening gap-up on March 6 on the back of positive global cues. Most sectors, barring realty, contributed to this rally, which made investors wealthier by nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in two days. Click here for more.
Funding for startups in small towns surges 41%, Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR see decline: Blume report
Funding for startups originating in small towns increased 41 percent year on year in 2022, while investments in hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the national capital region (NCR) fell 48 percent during the same period, indicating that the concentration of startups has started to shift from metro cities to smaller towns. Read here.
Acer Swift Go 14 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors
Acer has released a new consumer notebook in India. The Acer Swift Go 14 is a thin and light laptop that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and uses an upgraded cooling system for optimal performance. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.
Liquid funds are in a sweet spot now: That’s good news for you
As we enter March, liquidity in the financial system starts to go down and short-term rates look up. This is good news for liquid funds. Here’s why.
India at Oscars 2023: Who's nominated, who's presenting, who's performing this year
India has a solid presence at the Academy Awards this year with many from the film industry either performing, presenting or are up for an award at the prestigious US show. Read on for details.
