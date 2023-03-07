English
    Last Updated : March 07, 2023 / 06:15 AM IST

    • Big Story

      Zee reaches settlement with IPRS, insolvency plea to be withdrawn

      Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on March 6 said it has entered into a settlement agreement with the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), whereby the latter will withdraw its insolvency petition against the company. Earlier, while filing the insolvency plea, the artistes' body had alleged that Zee had defaulted towards royalty payable for utilisation of “literary and musical works". More details here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Holi, Vasantha Purnima, Attukal Pongala
      PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on financial services
      PM Modi to attend oath ceremonies in Meghalaya, Nagaland
      Neiphiu Rio, Conrad Sangma to take oath as CMs
      US Fed Chair Powell Testimony
      RBA interest rate decision
      5th ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’
      Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US
      Morbi bridge collapse: Verdict on Oreva MD’s interim bail plea likely
      Shraddha Walmart murder case: Delhi court to hear arguments
      Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi surname: Surat court to hear arguments
      Oscars 2023 final voting to conclude
      Hungarian MPs plan to visit Sweden to discuss NATO bid
      Japan's H3 rocket's maiden launch
      Worm moon: Final full moon of winter to come
      OnePlus Ace 2V debut
      OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite China Launch
      Realme C55 with Apple's Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule launch
      Honor Pad 8 tablet launch
      ZTE to launch Nubia Z50 Ultra with under-display camera
      WPL: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
      German Open Badminton (BWF World Tour Super 300) to begin in Mulheim
      Singapore Smash table tennis tournament to beginTomorrow
      International Women’s Day
      PM Modi to attend Tripura govt swearing-in
      Manik Saha to continue as Tripura CM, to take oath
      Fed Chair Powell to testify
      Australian PM Anthony Albanese on 4-day India visit
      Natco Pharma to consider share buyback
      India M3 Money Supply, Bank of Canada rate decision, Eurozone Q4 GDP (Revised) (QoQ) 3rd estimate, US International Trade (for January) and US Balance of Trade reading
      WPL: Gujarat Giants v RCB
      UEFA Champions League (Round of 16): Benfica vs Club Brugge; Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund

    • Market Buzz

      Investors get richer by Rs 5.7 lakh cr as bull run continues for second day

      The market is on a strong footing for the second straight session with the benchmark indices opening gap-up on March 6 on the back of positive global cues. Most sectors, barring realty, contributed to this rally, which made investors wealthier by nearly Rs 6 lakh crore in two days. Click here for more.

    • Startup Tales

      Funding for startups in small towns surges 41%, Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR see decline: Blume report

      Funding for startups originating in small towns increased 41 percent year on year in 2022, while investments in hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the national capital region (NCR) fell 48 percent during the same period, indicating that the concentration of startups has started to shift from metro cities to smaller towns. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Acer Swift Go 14 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

      Acer has released a new consumer notebook in India. The Acer Swift Go 14 is a thin and light laptop that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and uses an upgraded cooling system for optimal performance. Price, specifications & all you need to know here.

    • Your Money

      Liquid funds are in a sweet spot now: That’s good news for you

      As we enter March, liquidity in the financial system starts to go down and short-term rates look up. This is good news for liquid funds. Here’s why.

    • Tail Piece

      India at Oscars 2023: Who's nominated, who's presenting, who's performing this year

      India has a solid presence at the Academy Awards this year with many from the film industry either performing, presenting or are up for an award at the prestigious US show. Read on for details.

