IT company HCL Technologies expects to double semiconductor services business in 3-4 years following capabilities that it will develop around electronic chip plants to be set by its group firm, a senior company official said in Barcelona. The company's executive vice president said HCL Group's semiconductor wafer fab can be built in about 18-24 months time from the date the government approves its application. Read details here.
Today
Holika Dahan
Widows to celebrate Holi in Vrindavan
Sovereign gold bond scheme subscription opens
SBI MF dividend yield fund NFO subscription last day
Data releases: China Trade, China Foreign Exchange Reserves, US Factory Orders (Jan), Eurozone Retail Sales (Jan)
Japan Foreign Exchange Reserves for February
G20: 2nd Meeting of Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion in Hyderabad
Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen after two months
Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia's CBI custody to end
Annual IIT Delhi science and technology festival 'Tryst 2023’ last day
Education Minister to launch 'Sathee'
NTA Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023: Application last day
WPL: MI vs RCB
Bangladesh vs England, 3rd ODI, Chattogram
La Liga: Real Betis vs Real Madrid Tomorrow
Chhoti Holi, Vasantha Purnima, Attukal Pongala
US Fed Chair Powell Testimony
RBA interest rate decision
5th ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’
Adani Group to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, US
Meghalaya Swearing-in-ceremony of NPP-led govt; PM to be present
Neiphiu Rio likely take oath as Nagaland CM
Morbi bridge collapse: Verdict on Oreva MD’s interim bail plea likely
Shraddha Walmart murder case: Delhi court to hear arguments
Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi surname: Surat court to hear arguments
Oscars 2023 final voting to conclude
Hungarian MPs plan to visit Sweden to discuss NATO bid
Japan's H3 rocket's maiden launch
Worm moon: Final full moon of winter to come
OnePlus Ace 2V debut
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite China Launch
Realme C55 with Apple's Dynamic Island-like Mini Capsule launch
Honor Pad 8 tablet launch
ZTE to launch nubia Z50 Ultra with under-display camera
WPL: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
German Open Badminton (BWF World Tour Super 300) to begin in Mulheim
Singapore Smash table tennis tournament to begin
Equity markets would be mainly driven by global trends and foreign fund trading activity in the holiday-shortened week, analysts said. The BSE and the National Stock Exchange have listed March 7 (Tuesday) as a holiday on account of Holi. Click here to read.
With ChatGPT clearing the US’s medical exam, students, university professors and parents are concerned about how the AI chatbot is likely to impact schools, colleges and the workplace. But is the panic too much too soon? Read on to know about upskilling with AI to boost job performance and choosing a career in post-ChatGPT world.
Buying a house property jointly with your spouse is a common practice in India, but taxpayers should be mindful of the tax implications in the case of jointly-owned property. Read on for details.
In our first impressions of the Vivo V27 Pro, we noted that it featured significant upgrades over its predecessor and could very-well contend for the spot of best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India. And in that aspect, it has one main competitor for the title of best smartphone under 40,000 in 2023, the OnePlus 11R 5G. So let’s compare the specifications of the Vivo V27 Pro 5G and OnePlus 11R and see who comes out on top.
A road in Maharashtra cracked open on Saturday as a volcanic eruption of water burst forth after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal district. A woman who was riding past was hurt in the incident. A video of the occurrence is now viral on social media. In it, the road can be seen caving in seconds before the water bursts out forcefully from beneath the ground.
