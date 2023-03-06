Big Story HCL Tech aims to double semiconductor biz in 4 years; group needs 2 years to build fab IT company HCL Technologies expects to double semiconductor services business in 3-4 years following capabilities that it will develop around electronic chip plants to be set by its group firm, a senior company official said in Barcelona. The company's executive vice president said HCL Group's semiconductor wafer fab can be built in about 18-24 months time from the date the government approves its application. Read details here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Market Buzz Global trends, FPIs trading activity to drive markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts Equity markets would be mainly driven by global trends and foreign fund trading activity in the holiday-shortened week, analysts said. The BSE and the National Stock Exchange have listed March 7 (Tuesday) as a holiday on account of Holi. Click here to read.

Technology How to choose a career in post-ChatGPT world: Jobs that will or won’t survive With ChatGPT clearing the US’s medical exam, students, university professors and parents are concerned about how the AI chatbot is likely to impact schools, colleges and the workplace. But is the panic too much too soon? Read on to know about upskilling with AI to boost job performance and choosing a career in post-ChatGPT world.

Your Money Planning to buy a joint property with your spouse? Here’s what you should know from the tax point of view Buying a house property jointly with your spouse is a common practice in India, but taxpayers should be mindful of the tax implications in the case of jointly-owned property. Read on for details.

Tech Tattle Vivo V27 Pro vs OnePlus 11R: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in 2023? In our first impressions of the Vivo V27 Pro, we noted that it featured significant upgrades over its predecessor and could very-well contend for the spot of best smartphone under Rs 40,000 in India. And in that aspect, it has one main competitor for the title of best smartphone under 40,000 in 2023, the OnePlus 11R 5G. So let’s compare the specifications of the Vivo V27 Pro 5G and OnePlus 11R and see who comes out on top.