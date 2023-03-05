Big Story Mark Mobius can’t get his money out of China; says India, Brazil better investment options Market expert Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners warned investors against doing business with China and claimed investment outflows from his HSBC account have been "restricted" by the country, while recommending India and Brazil as being more transparent for investors. Read more here.

Market Buzz 24 smallcaps give double digit return in volatile week Indian markets started the week on weaker note and remained volatile for the next three sessions, amid uncertainty regarding the next US Fed action led to FIIs selling. However, better macro-economic data and reports of foreign investment in Adani stocks help to close the week on stronger note. In this week, BSE Sensex added 345.04 points or 0.58 percent to close at 59,808.97 while Nifty50 rose 128.5 points or 0.73 percent to end at 17,594.30. More details here.

Tech Tattle This Android tablet from Nubia allows you to watch 3D content without the glasses ZTE officially unveiled the company’s first tablet to offer a glasses-free 3D viewing at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will be up for pre-order from March 25, while its sale will begin from April 11. However, details about the Nubia Pad 3D’s price and availability are yet to be announced. Read more on this here.

Your Money Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Debt markets are looking attractive now, says Capital League’s Sapna Narang In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Sapna Narang, Managing Partner of Capital League, an independent boutique wealth management firm, gives her view on how to invest Rs 10 lakh today. Read here.

The Tech Weekender YouTube's plans over generative AI tools, upgraded Bing search engine, and more The Mobile World Congress 2023 kicked off in Barcelona earlier this week. The mobile world’s biggest tradeshow saw some of the biggest players in the tech industry showcase various innovations in AI, smartphone tech, and more. YouTube's new chief executive officer Neal Mohan has in a letter to creators revealed a plan to introduce generative AI tools. Microsoft started adding its recently upgraded Bing search engine to its Windows computer software, aiming to put artificial intelligence (AI) at the fingertips of hundreds of millions of people. Read about all latest developments in world of technology this week, here.