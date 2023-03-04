Big Story IndiGo pits Boeing against Airbus in record jet order talks Indian budget carrier IndiGo is in talks with both Boeing and its current supplier Airbus to order more than 500 passenger jets, potentially smashing an industry record set by domestic rival Air India a few weeks ago, industry sources said. Read details here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody in Delhi liquor policy case to end

RSS case: Court to pronounce order on Rahul Gandhi's exemption plea

Congress's 'haath se haath jodo' yatra in Goa to begin

One-day Hoshiarpur Literature Festival

Cauvery bridge near Srirangam to open

North Bengal Bird Festival to begin

Punjab govt to send 2nd batch of principals to Singapore

Women's Premier League 2023 to begin

Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants to kick off WPL 2023 in Navi Mumbai

SA vs WI 1st Test in Centurion

Premier League: Manchester City vs Newcastle Tomorrow

NEET PG 2023 to be held

NEET UG 2023: Registrations likely to commence

Sania Mirza to bid adieu to professional tennis

WPL: RCB vs Delhi Capitals; UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Premier League: Manchester City vs Newcastle United; Arsenal vs Bournemouth; Wolves vs Spurs; Chelsea vs Leeds United

Market Buzz Near-term hiccups may not bother Nifty 50; a new high is on the horizon, say some market experts While disappointing corporate earnings and a fear of higher interest rates is creating a cautious mood among investors, there are some who repose confidence in Indian equities over the longer run. And there are some who see the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index scaling closer to a new high by the end of 2023. Read more here.

IPO Watch Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO subscribed 5.44 times The Rs 412-crore initial public offering (IPO) of automotive components maker Divgi TorqTransfer Systems closed on March 3, with bids received for 2.08 crore equity shares against the offer size of 38.41 lakh. Read here.

Your Money Five reasons why it is important for women to take charge of their finances Women are leaders everywhere, whether as a CEO of a Fortune 500 company or as a homemaker who raises her family and heads her household. However, when it comes to taking charge of financial affairs, they usually tend to take a back seat. While we do see the situation changing, this is, however, at a nascent stage. Let us understand some key reasons why women should take charge of their financial affairs. Click here to read.

Tech Tattle OnePlus Ace 2V smartphone to make debut in China on March 7 OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China next week. Named the Ace 2V, the new device is set to make its debut on March 7. The smartphone is a version of the OnePlus Ace 2 or OnePlus 11R that was unveiled in China and globally back in February, although this model will feature a MediaTek chipset. While the company has released a teaser ahead of its launch next week, OnePlus has not indidcated a launch date for Indian and global markets. Specifications, camera features, and everything we know so far here.