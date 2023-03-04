Indian budget carrier IndiGo is in talks with both Boeing and its current supplier Airbus to order more than 500 passenger jets, potentially smashing an industry record set by domestic rival Air India a few weeks ago, industry sources said. Read details here.
While disappointing corporate earnings and a fear of higher interest rates is creating a cautious mood among investors, there are some who repose confidence in Indian equities over the longer run. And there are some who see the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index scaling closer to a new high by the end of 2023. Read more here.
The Rs 412-crore initial public offering (IPO) of automotive components maker Divgi TorqTransfer Systems closed on March 3, with bids received for 2.08 crore equity shares against the offer size of 38.41 lakh. Read here.
Women are leaders everywhere, whether as a CEO of a Fortune 500 company or as a homemaker who raises her family and heads her household. However, when it comes to taking charge of financial affairs, they usually tend to take a back seat. While we do see the situation changing, this is, however, at a nascent stage. Let us understand some key reasons why women should take charge of their financial affairs. Click here to read.
OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in China next week. Named the Ace 2V, the new device is set to make its debut on March 7. The smartphone is a version of the OnePlus Ace 2 or OnePlus 11R that was unveiled in China and globally back in February, although this model will feature a MediaTek chipset. While the company has released a teaser ahead of its launch next week, OnePlus has not indidcated a launch date for Indian and global markets. Specifications, camera features, and everything we know so far here.
Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar back in December, marking a historic moment in football for the nation. Argentina accomplished this feat for the third time since the inception of the tournament, in no small part thanks to Lionel Messi, recently crowned FIFA World Player of the Year 2022. Now, the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner is showing his appreciation for his World Cup-winning teammates with a unique yet expensive gesture. Messi gifted 35 personalised iPhone 14 Pro phones to his Argentinean teammates and staff. Read details here.
