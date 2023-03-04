Market Buzz

Near-term hiccups may not bother Nifty 50; a new high is on the horizon, say some market experts

While disappointing corporate earnings and a fear of higher interest rates is creating a cautious mood among investors, there are some who repose confidence in Indian equities over the longer run. And there are some who see the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index scaling closer to a new high by the end of 2023. Read more here.