Adani group companies have cumulatively sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in secondary equity transaction to US PE firm GQG Partners via block trades on March 2. The block trade transactions happened in four of the company's subsidiaries - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited. Read here.
Today
World Day of Prayer
World Wildlife Day
World Hearing Day
India IHS S&P Global Services PMI (Feb)
India Forex Reserves
Eurozone S&P Global composite PMI Final (Feb)
Eurozone Services PMI Final (Feb)
UK Composite PMI Final (Feb)
UK Services PMI Final (Feb)
Eurozone PPI (MoM) (Jan)
US S&P Global Composite PMI Final (Feb)
US Services PMI Final (Feb)
US ISM Services PMI (Feb)
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' IPO subscription last day
HDFC MNC Fund NFO to close
Sebi to auction properties of six firms to recover investors' money
Quad foreign ministers meet in Delhi
CNG dealers in Gujarat on strike
Global seminar on Patent
DA case against DK Shivakumar: HC extends stay on probe to end
Pawan Khera’s interim bail to end
ISL: Play-offs to begin
German chancellor Scholz to visit White House
Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI in Mirpur
Women's Premier League to begin in SA vs WI, 1st Test Tomorrow
Manish Sisodia’s CBI Custody to end
Hoshiarpur Literature Festival in Punjab
Premier League: Manchester City vs Newcastle United; Arsenal vs Bournemouth; Wolves vs Spurs; Chelsea vs Leeds United
Today
Consumer Discretionary sectors should be considered as long-term potential investments, Aashish Sommaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol. According to the WhiteOak Capital CEO, nothing in the markets is going to change in a hurry unless there is clarity on interest rates and a de-escalation of geopolitical tension, maybe in the latter half of 2023. Read more here.
The initial public offering of automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was subscribed 38 per cent on the second day of offer on Thursday. The share sale received bids for 14,49,000 shares as against 38,41,800 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Read more here.
Two months after laying off 380 employees in a bid to rationalise costs in a tough venture funding market, food delivery major Swiggy has now sold off its cloud kitchens business in a share swap deal with Kitchens@. More on this, read here.
It is vital that credit card users are aware of the benefits that the cards come with. But many first-time credit card users are unaware of the optimum way to utilise their credit card reward points. It is important to note that the value of reward points and the redemption of points vary significantly from bank to bank depending on the type of card – from baseline to premium offerings. Here is how to earn reward points.
Samsung has quietly launched a new budget 4G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes with a triple-camera setup, a large battery, a tall full HD display, and the latest operating system. Check out the specifications here.
