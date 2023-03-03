Big Story Adani group firms sell shares worth Rs 15,446 crore to GQG Partners via block deals Adani group companies have cumulatively sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in secondary equity transaction to US PE firm GQG Partners via block trades on March 2. The block trade transactions happened in four of the company's subsidiaries - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

World Day of Prayer

World Wildlife Day

World Hearing Day

India IHS S&P Global Services PMI (Feb)

India Forex Reserves

Eurozone S&P Global composite PMI Final (Feb)

Eurozone Services PMI Final (Feb)

UK Composite PMI Final (Feb)

UK Services PMI Final (Feb)

Eurozone PPI (MoM) (Jan)

US S&P Global Composite PMI Final (Feb)

US Services PMI Final (Feb)

US ISM Services PMI (Feb)

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' IPO subscription last day

HDFC MNC Fund NFO to close

Sebi to auction properties of six firms to recover investors' money

Quad foreign ministers meet in Delhi

CNG dealers in Gujarat on strike

Global seminar on Patent

DA case against DK Shivakumar: HC extends stay on probe to end

Pawan Khera’s interim bail to end

ISL: Play-offs to begin

German chancellor Scholz to visit White House

Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI in Mirpur

Women's Premier League to begin in SA vs WI, 1st Test Tomorrow

Manish Sisodia’s CBI Custody to end

Hoshiarpur Literature Festival in Punjab

Premier League: Manchester City vs Newcastle United; Arsenal vs Bournemouth; Wolves vs Spurs; Chelsea vs Leeds United

Market Buzz Consumer Discretionary theme should be considered as long-term bet: Aashish Sommaiyaa Consumer Discretionary sectors should be considered as long-term potential investments, Aashish Sommaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol. According to the WhiteOak Capital CEO, nothing in the markets is going to change in a hurry unless there is clarity on interest rates and a de-escalation of geopolitical tension, maybe in the latter half of 2023. Read more here.

IPO Watch Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO subscribed 38% on second day of offer The initial public offering of automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was subscribed 38 per cent on the second day of offer on Thursday. The share sale received bids for 14,49,000 shares as against 38,41,800 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Read more here.

Startup Tales Swiggy sells its cloud kitchen business amid broader cost cutting measures Two months after laying off 380 employees in a bid to rationalise costs in a tough venture funding market, food delivery major Swiggy has now sold off its cloud kitchens business in a share swap deal with Kitchens@. More on this, read here.

Your Money How to make intelligent use of your credit card reward points? It is vital that credit card users are aware of the benefits that the cards come with. But many first-time credit card users are unaware of the optimum way to utilise their credit card reward points. It is important to note that the value of reward points and the redemption of points vary significantly from bank to bank depending on the type of card – from baseline to premium offerings. Here is how to earn reward points.