    Last Updated : March 03, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      Adani group firms sell shares worth Rs 15,446 crore to GQG Partners via block deals

      Adani group companies have cumulatively sold  shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in  secondary equity transaction to US PE firm GQG Partners via block trades on March 2. The block trade transactions happened in four of the company's subsidiaries - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      World Day of Prayer
      World Wildlife Day
      World Hearing Day
      India IHS S&P Global Services PMI (Feb)
      India Forex Reserves
      Eurozone S&P Global composite PMI Final (Feb)
      Eurozone Services PMI Final (Feb)
      UK Composite PMI Final (Feb)
      UK Services PMI Final (Feb)
      Eurozone PPI (MoM) (Jan)
      US S&P Global Composite PMI Final (Feb)
      US Services PMI Final (Feb)
      US ISM Services PMI (Feb)
      Divgi TorqTransfer Systems' IPO subscription last day
      HDFC MNC Fund NFO to close
      Sebi to auction properties of six firms to recover investors' money
      Quad foreign ministers meet in Delhi
      CNG dealers in Gujarat on strike
      Global seminar on Patent
      DA case against DK Shivakumar: HC extends stay on probe to end
      Pawan Khera’s interim bail to end
      ISL: Play-offs to begin
      German chancellor Scholz to visit White House
      Bangladesh vs England, 2nd ODI in Mirpur
      Women's Premier League to begin in SA vs WI, 1st TestTomorrow
      Manish Sisodia’s CBI Custody to end
      Hoshiarpur Literature Festival in Punjab
      Premier League: Manchester City vs Newcastle United; Arsenal vs Bournemouth; Wolves vs Spurs; Chelsea vs Leeds United

    • Market Buzz

      Consumer Discretionary theme should be considered as long-term bet: Aashish Sommaiyaa

      Consumer Discretionary sectors should be considered as long-term potential investments, Aashish Sommaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol. According to the WhiteOak Capital CEO, nothing in the markets is going to change in a hurry unless there is clarity on interest rates and a de-escalation of geopolitical tension, maybe in the latter half of 2023. Read more here.

    • IPO Watch

      Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO subscribed 38% on second day of offer

      The initial public offering of automotive component manufacturer Divgi TorqTransfer Systems was subscribed 38 per cent on the second day of offer on Thursday. The share sale received bids for 14,49,000 shares as against 38,41,800 shares on offer, according to NSE data. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      Swiggy sells its cloud kitchen business amid broader cost cutting measures

      Two months after laying off 380 employees in a bid to rationalise costs in a tough venture funding market, food delivery major Swiggy has now sold off its cloud kitchens business in a share swap deal with Kitchens@. More on this, read here.

    • Your Money

      How to make intelligent use of your credit card reward points?

      It is vital that credit card users are aware of the benefits that the cards come with. But many first-time credit card users are unaware of the optimum way to utilise their credit card reward points. It is important to note that the value of reward points and the redemption of points vary significantly from bank to bank depending on the type of card – from baseline to premium offerings. Here is how to earn reward points.

    • Tech Tattle

      Samsung Galaxy A14 4G affordable smartphone launched with 50 MP triple cameras, Android 13, 5,000 mAh battery

      Samsung has quietly launched a new budget 4G smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes with a triple-camera setup, a large battery, a tall full HD display, and the latest operating system. Check out the specifications here.

    Must Listen

