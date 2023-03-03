Last Updated : March 03, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST
Big Story
Adani group firms sell shares worth Rs 15,446 crore to GQG Partners via block deals
Adani group companies have cumulatively sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in secondary equity transaction to US PE firm GQG Partners via block trades on March 2. The block trade transactions happened in four of the company's subsidiaries - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Transmission Limited and Adani Enterprises Limited. Read here.