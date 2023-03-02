Market Buzz NSE gets Sebi nod to launch WTI crude oil, natural gas futures contracts The National Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch the rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today SC to pronounce orders in Adani-Hindenburg PILs

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India

Vote counting for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls

Pune by-election Tomorrow NCLAT order on lenders’ plea against Jet Airways

Japanese foreign minister’s India visit likely

CJI to inaugurate American Bar Association India Conference

Big Story February GST collections ease on-month to Rs 1.50 lakh crore The GST collections for February fell from Rs 1.58 lakh crore in January, which was the second-highest monthly collection ever under the indirect tax regime which was introduced in July 2017. More here

Your Money Where to invest Rs 10 lakh today? Piyush Garg, Executive Vice-President & CIO, ICICI Securities, says that the interest rate cycle is near its peak, and hence, the fixed income market offers a good opportunity for investors to make superior risk-adjusted returns. More here

Auto Car sales continue to climb in February 2023 After witnessing a healthy growth in numbers during January, the automotive sector, especially the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, reported strong sales figures in February 2023. More here

Tech Tattle YouTube to offer generative AI tools to creators soon Google-owned YouTube plans to introduce generative AI tools for creators on its platform in the coming months. YouTube is the latest service to capitalise on the new AI wave that has gripped technology giants and startups across the world. More here