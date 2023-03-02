The National Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch the rupee-denominated NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment. More here
Today
SC to pronounce orders in Adani-Hindenburg PILs
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India
Vote counting for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls
Pune by-election Tomorrow NCLAT order on lenders’ plea against Jet Airways
Japanese foreign minister’s India visit likely
CJI to inaugurate American Bar Association India Conference
The GST collections for February fell from Rs 1.58 lakh crore in January, which was the second-highest monthly collection ever under the indirect tax regime which was introduced in July 2017. More here
Piyush Garg, Executive Vice-President & CIO, ICICI Securities, says that the interest rate cycle is near its peak, and hence, the fixed income market offers a good opportunity for investors to make superior risk-adjusted returns. More here
After witnessing a healthy growth in numbers during January, the automotive sector, especially the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, reported strong sales figures in February 2023. More here
Google-owned YouTube plans to introduce generative AI tools for creators on its platform in the coming months. YouTube is the latest service to capitalise on the new AI wave that has gripped technology giants and startups across the world. More here
The plane was travelling from Iceland's capital Reykjavik to Manchester at a time when the spectacular northern lights lit up parts of the United Kingdom in a rare display. More here
