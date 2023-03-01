Softbank is also considering the option to upsize, if the deal evokes a strong demand. The shares are likely to be offered at a 3-5 percent discount against the market price. More here
Today
G20 Foreign Ministers meet begins in Delhi
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Rs 412-crore IPO opens
Karnataka govt employees to go on indefinite strike
Ind vs Aus 3d & final Test match begins Tomorrow Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India
Pune by-election
Vote counting for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls
Today
G20 Foreign Ministers meet begins in Delhi
At 4.4 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is lower than the 6.3 percent growth that was witnessed in the second quarter of 2022-23, which itself was less than half the 13.2 percent increase posted in April-June 2022. More here
At 4.4 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is lower than the 6.3 percent growth that was witnessed in the second quarter of 2022-23, which itself was less than half the 13.2 percent increase posted in April-June 2022. More here
Employees and employers have to submit a joint declaration before May 3 for employees to be eligible for higher pension in line with the Supreme Court’s November 2022 verdict. More here
Employees and employers have to submit a joint declaration before May 3 for employees to be eligible for higher pension in line with the Supreme Court’s November 2022 verdict. More here
Delivery of the car to the B2B and B2C segment will start from February and the electric vehicle will be available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 25 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. More here
Delivery of the car to the B2B and B2C segment will start from February and the electric vehicle will be available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 25 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. More here
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are available now, while the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available in March. More here
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are available now, while the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available in March. More here
India will experience above-normal temperatures during March-May over almost all parts of central India as a result of the anticyclone and global warming, with the El Nino impact likely at a later stage in the monsoon, the IMD said. More here
India will experience above-normal temperatures during March-May over almost all parts of central India as a result of the anticyclone and global warming, with the El Nino impact likely at a later stage in the monsoon, the IMD said. More here