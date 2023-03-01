 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:01 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Softbank plans to sell Delhivery shares worth Rs 600 crore

Softbank is also considering the option to upsize, if the deal evokes a strong demand. The shares are likely to be offered at a 3-5 percent discount against the market price. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today G20 Foreign Ministers meet begins in Delhi
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Rs 412-crore IPO opens
Karnataka govt employees to go on indefinite strike
Ind vs Aus 3d & final Test match begins Tomorrow Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India
Pune by-election
Vote counting for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls

Big Story
GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December

At 4.4 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is lower than the 6.3 percent growth that was witnessed in the second quarter of 2022-23, which itself was less than half the 13.2 percent increase posted in April-June 2022. More here

Your Money
Factors to consider while choosing the higher pension option

Employees and employers have to submit a joint declaration before May 3 for employees to be eligible for higher pension in line with the Supreme Court’s November 2022 verdict. More here

Auto
Citroën launches Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric at Rs 11.5 lakh base price

Delivery of the car to the B2B and B2C segment will start from February and the electric vehicle will be available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 25 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. More here

Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series goes on sale in India

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are available now, while the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available in March. More here

Tailpiece
India to witness above-normal temperatures from March-May: IMD

India will experience above-normal temperatures during March-May over almost all parts of central India as a result of the anticyclone and global warming, with the El Nino impact likely at a later stage in the monsoon, the IMD said. More here