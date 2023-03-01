Market Buzz Softbank plans to sell Delhivery shares worth Rs 600 crore Softbank is also considering the option to upsize, if the deal evokes a strong demand. The shares are likely to be offered at a 3-5 percent discount against the market price. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today G20 Foreign Ministers meet begins in Delhi

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Rs 412-crore IPO opens

Karnataka govt employees to go on indefinite strike

Ind vs Aus 3d & final Test match begins Tomorrow Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit India

Pune by-election

Vote counting for Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya polls

Big Story GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in October-December At 4.4 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is lower than the 6.3 percent growth that was witnessed in the second quarter of 2022-23, which itself was less than half the 13.2 percent increase posted in April-June 2022. More here

Your Money Factors to consider while choosing the higher pension option Employees and employers have to submit a joint declaration before May 3 for employees to be eligible for higher pension in line with the Supreme Court’s November 2022 verdict. More here

Auto Citroën launches Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric at Rs 11.5 lakh base price Delivery of the car to the B2B and B2C segment will start from February and the electric vehicle will be available for retail at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms in 25 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. More here

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series goes on sale in India The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and Galaxy Book 3 360 are available now, while the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available in March. More here