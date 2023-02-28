Veteran banker KV Kamath expressed concerns over inflation measurement and prospects of growth getting hit due to higher interest rates. On the Adani issue, Kamath refrained from any direct comment but said that based on his long banking experience, one group doesn't carve out the history of this nation. Here are 10 takeaways from KV Kamath's interview.
ResGen IPO launch
NCLT to hear Srei bidder Authum Investment and Infrastructure
UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam to begin
Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show at Gateway of India
Wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to appear before oversight committee
Remarks against PM: Congress leader Pawan Khera’s interim bail granted by SC to end
World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ to culminate its journey in Assam’s Dibrugarh
India UK Young Professionals Scheme launch
Rahul Gandhi to leave for 10-day England tour
Realme GT3 with 240W charging launch
US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan
Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad banking court
SA vs WI 1st Test at Centurion
India GDP Annual FY22
India Q3 GDP
India Infrastructure Output (Jan)
India Fiscal Deficit (YoY) (Jan)
US CB Consumer Confidence (Feb)
BoJ Core CPI (YoY)
Japan Manufacturing PMI (Feb)
US Goods Trade Balance (Jan)
US House Price Index (Dec)
G20 Foreign Ministers meeting to begin in New Delhi
G20 1st anti-corruption meeting of foreign delegates to begin in Gurugram
Axis Bank to acquire Citi Bank India’s business undertakings
Citi India customers' transition to Axis Bank effective from today
SEBI mandates filing of issue summary documents for IPO from today
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO opens
India IHS S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Feb)
NEET MDS 2023 Exam
US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit India to attend G20 Foreign Ministers meeting
2024 H-1B visas for skilled professionals to open
PM to inaugurate 10-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway
AIIMS, Delhi to have a millet canteen from today
GACs to start handling user complaints against Social Media firms
Tirupati temple to launch facial recognition system for darshan
6% DA to Bengal govt's employees to be effective from today
BJP's Vijay Sankalp yatras to begin in Karnataka
Jupiter to be at its closest to Venus
Ind vs Aus 3d & final Test match begins in Indore
Irani Cup: Rest of India vs MP in Gwalior
World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender main draw to begin
England-Bangladesh 3-match ODI series to start
Volkswagen ID.3 EV debut
Elon Musk to unveil Tesla’s ‘Master Plan 3’
Vivo V27 Pro launch
NEET UG 2023 Registrations likely to begin
IIT-Bombay student suicide: Mumbai Univ's ex-VC to protest alongside Congress
US ISM Manufacturing PMI (Feb)
Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Final (Feb)
UK Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) (YoY) (Feb)
UK Manufacturing PMI Final (Feb)
Inflation has proved to be more problematic than anybody anticipated, said Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech. In an interview with Moneycontrol at the venue of PMS Bazaar’s Dubai Alternative Investment Summit, the market veteran talked about what will move the markets, the impact of the Hindenburg report and George Soros’ comments on the Indian economy, and the fall in shares of new-age companies. Read here.
Automotive component firm Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd, the first mainboard initial public offering in 2023 after a gap of nearly two months, has set a price band for its share sale at Rs 560-590 apiece. The issue will open on March 1 for subscription and close on March 3. The anchor bidding will be on February 28. More details here.
The latest AI roundup covers ChatGPT-like platforms for improving job productivity, Google's Imagen AI system to create images from text prompts, and Microsoft's AI-powered services designed to manage telecom networks. Here's your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.
If you are investing your first salary, or you’re in your 20s and just starting your investment journey, how much should you invest in equities and debt? Moneycontrol research has a few pointers. More on this, read here.
Stock market analyst Ashwani Gujral passed away on February 27. Gujral was a well-known personality in the Indian stock market and was widely recognised for his expertise in technical analysis. CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal reminisces special memories of the market analyst. Read here.
