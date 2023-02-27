Big Story Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in liquor policy case The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 arrested Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with an alleged scam related to the excise policy of the Delhi government. Sisodia was arrested after eight hours long questioning by the CBI officials in Delhi, and will be produced in the CBI Court on February 27. Read details here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly elections

Erode by-election

PM Modi to inaugurate Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport

Auction of 27 coal mines to begin

Privilege Committee of RS to meet to discuss alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs

SC to hear Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea on FIRs

PM to visit Belagavi for road show, public gathering

SpaceX Dragon capsule liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida

Mobile World Congress to begin in Barcelona

MIUI 14 launch

OnePlus 11 Concept mobilephone launch

Arab astronaut mission to launch

Eurozone Consumer Confidence Final (Feb)

Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectation (Feb)

US Core Durable Goods Orders (Jan)

US Pending Home Sales (Jan)

Japan Industrial Production (MoM) (Jan)

Japan Retail Sales (Jan) Tomorrow

ResGen IPO launch

NCLT to hear Srei bidder Authum Investment and Infrastructure

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam to begin

Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show at Gateway of India

Wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to appear before oversight committee

Remarks against PM: Congress leader Pawan Khera’s interim bail granted by SC to end

World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ to culminate its journey in Assam’s Dibrugarh

India UK Young Professionals Scheme launch

Rahul Gandhi to leave for 10-day England tour

Realme GT3 with 240W charging launch

US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad banking court

SA vs WI 1st Test at Centurion

India GDP Annual FY22

India Q3 GDP

India Infrastructure Output (Jan)

India Fiscal Deficit (YoY) (Jan)

US CB Consumer Confidence (Feb)

BoJ Core CPI (YoY)

Japan Manufacturing PMI (Feb)

US Goods Trade Balance (Jan)

US House Price Index (Dec)

US S&P/CS HPI Composite (MoM) (Dec)

Market Buzz 31 smallcaps fall 10-43% as markets fall 2.5% amid weak global cues Indian markets remained under pressure through the week ended February 24 on the back of negative global cues and heavy FII sales. The triggers for this were the heightened geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and hawkish comments by the central banks of the US and India. The BSE Sensex shed 1,538.64 points (2.55 percent) to close at 59,463.93, while Nifty50 fell 478.4 points (2.66 percent) to end at 17,465.80. The BSE Small, Mid, and Largecap indices fell 1.6 percent, 2 percent, and 2.7 percent, respectively. Read more here.

Your Money Where to invest Rs 10 lakh today? Rushabh Desai bets on these 4 sectors In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services, tells where we can invest Rs 10 lakh today. He is bullish on four themes right now – Consumption, global technology, banking and financial services and pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Read here.

Automobile Moto Morini X-Cape 650X review The 650X is a fine adventure motorcycle that is also usable on a daily basis. It has the looks, the features, and the riding chops of the best of its breed. What is on the list of features? To help you understand what it's like to own this adventure motorcycle, here's the low-down.

Tech Tattle MWC 2023 | Here's a roundup of the most anticipated smartphones The Mobile World Congress 2023 is just around the corner. The event will play host to the world’s biggest players in the mobile phone industry, where OEMs will showcase everything from concepts to new communication tech and of course, smartphones. Throughout next week, we will see a ton of new devices as well as older devices as Barcelona plays host to one of the biggest events in the mobile world. So, here are the most anticipated smartphones coming to MWC 2023 in Barcelona.