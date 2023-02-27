The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 arrested Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, in connection with an alleged scam related to the excise policy of the Delhi government. Sisodia was arrested after eight hours long questioning by the CBI officials in Delhi, and will be produced in the CBI Court on February 27. Read details here.
Today
Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly elections
Erode by-election
PM Modi to inaugurate Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport
Auction of 27 coal mines to begin
Privilege Committee of RS to meet to discuss alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs
SC to hear Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea on FIRs
PM to visit Belagavi for road show, public gathering
SpaceX Dragon capsule liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida
Mobile World Congress to begin in Barcelona
MIUI 14 launch
OnePlus 11 Concept mobilephone launch
Arab astronaut mission to launch
Eurozone Consumer Confidence Final (Feb)
Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectation (Feb)
US Core Durable Goods Orders (Jan)
US Pending Home Sales (Jan)
Japan Industrial Production (MoM) (Jan)
Japan Retail Sales (Jan) Tomorrow
ResGen IPO launch
NCLT to hear Srei bidder Authum Investment and Infrastructure
UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam to begin
Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show at Gateway of India
Wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to appear before oversight committee
Remarks against PM: Congress leader Pawan Khera’s interim bail granted by SC to end
World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ to culminate its journey in Assam’s Dibrugarh
India UK Young Professionals Scheme launch
Rahul Gandhi to leave for 10-day England tour
Realme GT3 with 240W charging launch
US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan
Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad banking court
SA vs WI 1st Test at Centurion
India GDP Annual FY22
India Q3 GDP
India Infrastructure Output (Jan)
India Fiscal Deficit (YoY) (Jan)
US CB Consumer Confidence (Feb)
BoJ Core CPI (YoY)
Japan Manufacturing PMI (Feb)
US Goods Trade Balance (Jan)
US House Price Index (Dec)
US S&P/CS HPI Composite (MoM) (Dec)
Today
Indian markets remained under pressure through the week ended February 24 on the back of negative global cues and heavy FII sales. The triggers for this were the heightened geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and hawkish comments by the central banks of the US and India. The BSE Sensex shed 1,538.64 points (2.55 percent) to close at 59,463.93, while Nifty50 fell 478.4 points (2.66 percent) to end at 17,465.80. The BSE Small, Mid, and Largecap indices fell 1.6 percent, 2 percent, and 2.7 percent, respectively. Read more here.
In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Rushabh Desai, founder of Rupee With Rushabh Investment Services, tells where we can invest Rs 10 lakh today. He is bullish on four themes right now – Consumption, global technology, banking and financial services and pharmaceuticals and healthcare. Read here.
The 650X is a fine adventure motorcycle that is also usable on a daily basis. It has the looks, the features, and the riding chops of the best of its breed. What is on the list of features? To help you understand what it's like to own this adventure motorcycle, here's the low-down.
The Mobile World Congress 2023 is just around the corner. The event will play host to the world’s biggest players in the mobile phone industry, where OEMs will showcase everything from concepts to new communication tech and of course, smartphones. Throughout next week, we will see a ton of new devices as well as older devices as Barcelona plays host to one of the biggest events in the mobile world. So, here are the most anticipated smartphones coming to MWC 2023 in Barcelona.
The wedding market in India is set to grow at a gigantic scale this decade, with revenue reaching Rs 3.68 lakh crore, according to a recent report by KPMG. But here’s an exciting twist — the metaverse is likely to be a part of India’s growing wedding business through "metaverse weddings", where virtual reality replaces the flamboyance of jhoomars and carnations. Experts believe that traditional and metaverse weddings are likely to co-exist in the near future, they are affordable, flexible, sustainable but not yet legal, writes Anjali Kochhar. More on this, click here to read.
