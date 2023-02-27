Watch out

Take a look at these key events

Today

Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly elections

Erode by-election

PM Modi to inaugurate Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport

Auction of 27 coal mines to begin

Privilege Committee of RS to meet to discuss alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs

SC to hear Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea on FIRs

PM to visit Belagavi for road show, public gathering

SpaceX Dragon capsule liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida

Mobile World Congress to begin in Barcelona

MIUI 14 launch

OnePlus 11 Concept mobilephone launch

Arab astronaut mission to launch

Eurozone Consumer Confidence Final (Feb)

Eurozone Consumer Inflation Expectation (Feb)

US Core Durable Goods Orders (Jan)

US Pending Home Sales (Jan)

Japan Industrial Production (MoM) (Jan)

Japan Retail Sales (Jan)Tomorrow

ResGen IPO launch

NCLT to hear Srei bidder Authum Investment and Infrastructure

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam to begin

Amrit Mahotsav: Light and Sound show at Gateway of India

Wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to appear before oversight committee

Remarks against PM: Congress leader Pawan Khera’s interim bail granted by SC to end

World’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ to culminate its journey in Assam’s Dibrugarh

India UK Young Professionals Scheme launch

Rahul Gandhi to leave for 10-day England tour

Realme GT3 with 240W charging launch

US State Secy Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Prohibited funding case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad banking court

SA vs WI 1st Test at Centurion

India GDP Annual FY22

India Q3 GDP

India Infrastructure Output (Jan)

India Fiscal Deficit (YoY) (Jan)

US CB Consumer Confidence (Feb)

BoJ Core CPI (YoY)

Japan Manufacturing PMI (Feb)

US Goods Trade Balance (Jan)

US House Price Index (Dec)

US S&P/CS HPI Composite (MoM) (Dec)