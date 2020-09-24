172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-61-5877501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 07:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    New Initiative to prevent trade reversals

    New Initiative to prevent trade reversals

    The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), from September 28, will introduce compulsory auto cancellation of trade-related software feature for prevention of trade reversals in stocks exclusively available on the platform. The move is expected to enhance market integrity and safeguard investor interest. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    It’s raining trouble in Mumbai

     India’s financial capital has been witnessing heavy rain after IMD predicted very heavy to heavy rainfall in the region. Several streets and low-lying areas in Mumbai and its suburbs have been waterlogged. Read the details here

  • Your Money

    Giving up a bit to gain more

    Building a diversified portfolio is a journey, not a one-time action. It is not a straight-line process either and, many a times, involves taking a step or two back as well. This is something we have to do to exit assets. Read this to find out why patience pays when it comes to investing.

  • Global Watch

    Single jab to check COVID-19 in offing

    Pharmaceutical major Johnson & Johnson has begun the phase-three trials of its single-shot coronavirus vaccine candidate. The fourth experimental vaccine to enter the last stage of trials in the United States will recruit up to 60,000 adult volunteers. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Is it worth the price tag?

    The 2020 Galaxy Note 20 flagship gets an Ultra badge positioning itself as the ultimate Android smartphone that you can get for your money. We have used the latest premium Samsung smartphone for several weeks to find out whether it is worth the price. Read the review here.

  • Startup Tales

    Unicommerce to expand global footprint

    E-commerce focused Software-as-a-Service platform Unicommerce started operations in Singapore and Jakarta. With these offices, the company will target e-tailers in multiple Southeast Asian countries. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Now, a ‘Kangana’ in cricket

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s performance against CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals has disappointed many. But, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir invited the wrath of Captian Cool’s fans when he decided to slam Dhoni for batting at position number seven. One Twitter user even dubbed Gambhir the ‘Kangana of cricket’. Read the details here.

tags #MC essentials #Moneycontrol essential 7

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to begin trials soon for Russia vaccine, says Dr Reddy's; Russia to register another vaccine in October

Coronavirus Essential | India to begin trials soon for Russia vaccine, says Dr Reddy's; Russia to register another vaccine in October

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.