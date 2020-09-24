Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 07:09 AM IST
Market Buzz
New Initiative to prevent trade reversals
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), from September 28, will introduce compulsory auto cancellation of trade-related software feature for prevention of trade reversals in stocks exclusively available on the platform. The move is expected to enhance market integrity and safeguard investor interest. Read here to know more.
Big Story
It’s raining trouble in Mumbai
India’s financial capital has been witnessing heavy rain after IMD predicted very heavy to heavy rainfall in the region. Several streets and low-lying areas in Mumbai and its suburbs have been waterlogged. Read the details here.
Your Money
Giving up a bit to gain more
Building a diversified portfolio is a journey, not a one-time action. It is not a straight-line process either and, many a times, involves taking a step or two back as well. This is something we have to do to exit assets. Read this to find out why patience pays when it comes to investing.
Global Watch
Single jab to check COVID-19 in offing
Pharmaceutical major Johnson & Johnson has begun the phase-three trials of its single-shot coronavirus vaccine candidate. The fourth experimental vaccine to enter the last stage of trials in the United States will recruit up to 60,000 adult volunteers. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Is it worth the price tag?
The 2020 Galaxy Note 20 flagship gets an Ultra badge positioning itself as the ultimate Android smartphone that you can get for your money. We have used the latest premium Samsung smartphone for several weeks to find out whether it is worth the price. Read the review here.
Startup Tales
Unicommerce to expand global footprint
E-commerce focused Software-as-a-Service platform Unicommerce started operations in Singapore and Jakarta. With these offices, the company will target e-tailers in multiple Southeast Asian countries. Read here to know more.
Tailpiece
Now, a ‘Kangana’ in cricket
Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s performance against CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals has disappointed many. But, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir invited the wrath of Captian Cool’s fans when he decided to slam Dhoni for batting at position number seven. One Twitter user even dubbed Gambhir the ‘Kangana of cricket’. Read the details here.
