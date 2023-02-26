Big Story G20: Some members said crypto ban should be considered, says RBI Governor Das Some members of the G20 said during this week's discussions that a complete ban on crypto should be considered, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in Bengaluru on February 25 at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Feb 26

New Delhi marathon

‘Neerathon’: Punekars to run for water conservation

Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls

German Chancellor to visit Bengaluru

Danish Royal family’s India visit to begin

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky’s India visit to begin

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia called by CBI for questioning

JP Nadda’s meeting with BJP leaders

Cong to sound poll bugle for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

SpaceX Dragon capsule to arrive at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida

Redmi 12C global launch likely

Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India

Vintage cars, bikes to be on display in Delhi

Women’s T20 WC 2023 Final at 6:30 PM

EFL Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle Tomorrow

Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly elections

Erode by-election

PM Modi to inaugurate Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport

Auction of 27 coal mines to begin

Privilege Committee of RS to meet to discuss alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs

SC to hear Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea on FIRs

PM to visit Belagavi for road show, public gathering

SpaceX Dragon capsule liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida

Mobile World Congress to begin in Barcelona

MIUI 14 launch

OnePlus 11 Concept mobilephone launch

Arab astronaut mission to launch

Market Buzz Market declines 2.5% in the week amid FIIs selling, Fed outcome; rupee recovers After witnessing decent gains in the previous week, the Indian benchmark share indices lost 2.5 percent in the week ended February 24 mirroring the global trend, post Fed minutes outcome indicating more rate hike going ahead to tame the rising inflation, which led to FIIs selling. Indian rupee ended 8 paise higher to close at 82.75 per dollar on February 24 against its February 17 closing of 82.83. Read here.

Technology Top news from the world of technology this week Hogwarts Legacy's success, China attempts to regulate AI, Nvidia GPU powering ChatGPT, Google Play reportedly misleading users, and more tech news from the week. Here is a brief summary of the most important happenings.

Automobile The Drive Report: Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4Matic Mercedes-Benz GLB is an all-new seven-seater SUV, based on the same platform as the GLA and the A-Class sedan, but with seating capacity for seven and a punchy diesel power plant (along with a petrol). The GLB, which, along with its electric counterpart, the EQB, comes in via the CBU (completely built up) route, occupies a niche at the moment. But, considerable time behind the wheel served to demonstrate why it’s the ideal urban family car. Read on to find out more about the features.

Your Money A health insurance policy that locks your premiums till you make a claim Private standalone health insurance company Niva Bupa on February 23 rolled out ReAssure 2.0, a health insurance product with features such as carry forward of the unused sum insured and renewal premiums linked to entry age and claim-free period. More on this here.