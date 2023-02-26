English
    Last Updated : February 26, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      G20: Some members said crypto ban should be considered, says RBI Governor Das

      Some members of the G20 said during this week's discussions that a complete ban on crypto should be considered, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in Bengaluru on February 25 at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. Read more here.

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Feb 26
      New Delhi marathon
      ‘Neerathon’: Punekars to run for water conservation
      Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls
      German Chancellor to visit Bengaluru
      Danish Royal family’s India visit to begin
      Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky’s India visit to begin
      Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia called by CBI for questioning
      JP Nadda’s meeting with BJP leaders
      Cong to sound poll bugle for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
      SpaceX Dragon capsule to arrive at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida
      Redmi 12C global launch likely
      Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India
      Vintage cars, bikes to be on display in Delhi
      Women’s T20 WC 2023 Final at 6:30 PM
      EFL Cup Final: Manchester United vs NewcastleTomorrow
      Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly elections
      Erode by-election
      PM Modi to inaugurate Karnataka's Shivamogga Airport
      Auction of 27 coal mines to begin
      Privilege Committee of RS to meet to discuss alleged breach of privilege by 12 MPs
      SC to hear Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea on FIRs
      PM to visit Belagavi for road show, public gathering
      SpaceX Dragon capsule liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida
      Mobile World Congress to begin in Barcelona
      MIUI 14 launch
      OnePlus 11 Concept mobilephone launch
      Arab astronaut mission to launch

      Market declines 2.5% in the week amid FIIs selling, Fed outcome; rupee recovers

      After witnessing decent gains in the previous week, the Indian benchmark share indices lost 2.5 percent in the week ended February 24 mirroring the global trend, post Fed minutes outcome indicating more rate hike going ahead to tame the rising inflation, which led to FIIs selling. Indian rupee ended 8 paise higher to close at 82.75 per dollar on February 24 against its February 17 closing of 82.83. Read here.

      Top news from the world of technology this week

      Hogwarts Legacy's success, China attempts to regulate AI, Nvidia GPU powering ChatGPT, Google Play reportedly misleading users, and more tech news from the week. Here is a brief summary of the most important happenings.

      The Drive Report: Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4Matic

      Mercedes-Benz GLB is an all-new seven-seater SUV, based on the same platform as the GLA and the A-Class sedan, but with seating capacity for seven and a punchy diesel power plant (along with a petrol). The GLB, which, along with its electric counterpart, the EQB, comes in via the CBU (completely built up) route, occupies a niche at the moment. But, considerable time behind the wheel served to demonstrate why it’s the ideal urban family car. Read on to find out more about the features.

      A health insurance policy that locks your premiums till you make a claim

      Private standalone health insurance company Niva Bupa on February 23 rolled out ReAssure 2.0, a health insurance product with features such as carry forward of the unused sum insured and renewal premiums linked to entry age and claim-free period. More on this here.

      Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees: Where to watch the 10 films?

      Leading up to Oscars 2023 indulge yourself with quality, thought-provoking cinema. Most of the 10 Best Picture nominees this year, including All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin, are available on streaming platforms. Take a look at where you can watch them.

