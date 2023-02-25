Market Buzz NSE Indices launches India’s first Municipal Bond Index The Nifty India Municipal Bond Index tracks the performance of municipal bonds issued by Indian municipal corporations across maturities and having investment-grade credit rating. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

AIMIM national convention

New Delhi World Book Fair begins

Possible Vivo V27 Pro launch Tomorrow

Xiaomi MIUI 14 launch in India

Czech Foreign Minister’s India visit

BJP leaders’ meeting

ITF Women's 25K tennis tournament

Big Story Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal seeks stake in Paytm Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal seeks to fold Airtel Payments Bank into Paytm Payments Bank in a stocks deal and is also seeking to buy Paytm shares from other holders. More here

Your Money A health insurance policy that locks your premiums till you make a claim Private standalone health insurance company Niva Bupa has rolled out ReAssure 2.0, a health insurance product with features such as carry forward of the unused sum insured and renewal premiums linked to entry age and claim-free period. More here

Auto New Mercedes-Benz E class gets giant touchscreen, selfie camera Mercedes Benz has unveiled the interior design of the 2024 E-Class, which offers features like a selfie camera and built-in apps for TikTok and Zoom. More here

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G full specifications leaked According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy 54 5G will be powered by the newly released Exynos 1380 SoC, succeeding last year’s Exynos 1280 chip on the Galaxy A53 5G. More here