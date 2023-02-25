 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 07:38 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
NSE Indices launches India’s first Municipal Bond Index

The Nifty India Municipal Bond Index tracks the performance of municipal bonds issued by Indian municipal corporations across maturities and having investment-grade credit rating. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
AIMIM national convention
New Delhi World Book Fair begins
Possible Vivo V27 Pro launch Tomorrow
Xiaomi MIUI 14 launch in India
Czech Foreign Minister’s India visit
BJP leaders’ meeting
ITF Women's 25K tennis tournament

Big Story
Bharti Enterprises' Sunil Mittal seeks stake in Paytm

Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal seeks to fold Airtel Payments Bank into Paytm Payments Bank in a stocks deal and is also seeking to buy Paytm shares from other holders. More here

Your Money
A health insurance policy that locks your premiums till you make a claim

Private standalone health insurance company Niva Bupa has rolled out ReAssure 2.0, a health insurance product with features such as carry forward of the unused sum insured and renewal premiums linked to entry age and claim-free period. More here

Auto
New Mercedes-Benz E class gets giant touchscreen, selfie camera

Mercedes Benz has unveiled the interior design of the 2024 E-Class, which offers features like a selfie camera and built-in apps for TikTok and Zoom. More here

Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G full specifications leaked

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy 54 5G will be powered by the newly released Exynos 1380 SoC, succeeding last year’s Exynos 1280 chip on the Galaxy A53 5G. More here

Tailpiece
4-day work week: UK trial successful; will it become a reality in India?

A British research organisation conducted a four-day work week trial with 61 companies in the UK. The results were encouraging. However, the question is whether India will accept a four-day work week if the policy is implemented. More here