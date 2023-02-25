The Nifty India Municipal Bond Index tracks the performance of municipal bonds issued by Indian municipal corporations across maturities and having investment-grade credit rating. More here
Indian telecommunications tycoon Sunil Mittal seeks to fold Airtel Payments Bank into Paytm Payments Bank in a stocks deal and is also seeking to buy Paytm shares from other holders. More here
Private standalone health insurance company Niva Bupa has rolled out ReAssure 2.0, a health insurance product with features such as carry forward of the unused sum insured and renewal premiums linked to entry age and claim-free period. More here
Mercedes Benz has unveiled the interior design of the 2024 E-Class, which offers features like a selfie camera and built-in apps for TikTok and Zoom. More here
According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy 54 5G will be powered by the newly released Exynos 1380 SoC, succeeding last year’s Exynos 1280 chip on the Galaxy A53 5G. More here
A British research organisation conducted a four-day work week trial with 61 companies in the UK. The results were encouraging. However, the question is whether India will accept a four-day work week if the policy is implemented. More here
