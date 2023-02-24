The idea of a social stock exchange was first mooted in the Union Budget 2019-20 to enable entities involved in social activities such as charitable trusts and non-profit organisations (NPO) to access the capital market for funds. More here
Today: A year of Russia-Ukraine war G20 Finance Ministers meet SC hearing on NEET PG exam dates likely Central Excise Day CBSE Class 12th English board exam RBI to conduct variable rate reverse repo Tomorrow: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz AIMIM national convention New Delhi World Book Fair begins Possible Vivo V27 Pro launch
US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, who is in Bengaluru for the G20 finance ministers meet, said: "One year later, Putin's war has been a strategic failure for the Kremlin... Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India." More here
The new tax regime is a minimal tax break system, but not entirely exemption-free. It offers benefits on employers’ contribution to NPS, life insurance maturity proceeds, and so on. More here
Olectra Greentech Limited has developed a "hydrogen bus", a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transport, which would be launched commercially within a year, the company announced. More here
DJ is based on OpenAI technology, the same technology powering ChatGPT and Bing's new search engine smarts. It can sort through Spotify's library to find the music you might like based on your listening history. More here
Within a decade, around 39 percent of the time spent on doing domestic chores such as housework and caring for loved ones, could be automated, experts have said, adding that 27 percent could be automated within five years. More here
