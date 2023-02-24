Market Buzz NSE gets final Sebi nod to launch Social Stock Exchange The idea of a social stock exchange was first mooted in the Union Budget 2019-20 to enable entities involved in social activities such as charitable trusts and non-profit organisations (NPO) to access the capital market for funds. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: A year of Russia-Ukraine war G20 Finance Ministers meet SC hearing on NEET PG exam dates likely Central Excise Day CBSE Class 12th English board exam RBI to conduct variable rate reverse repo Tomorrow: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz AIMIM national convention New Delhi World Book Fair begins Possible Vivo V27 Pro launch

Big Story Janet Yellen to push Ukraine’s case at G20 meet US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, who is in Bengaluru for the G20 finance ministers meet, said: "One year later, Putin's war has been a strategic failure for the Kremlin... Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India." More here

Your Money 6 income-tax exemptions that even the new tax regime allows The new tax regime is a minimal tax break system, but not entirely exemption-free. It offers benefits on employers’ contribution to NPS, life insurance maturity proceeds, and so on. More here

Auto Olectra hydrogen buses to hit Indian roads within a year Olectra Greentech Limited has developed a "hydrogen bus", a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transport, which would be launched commercially within a year, the company announced. More here

Tech Tattle Discover your personalized music guide with Spotify's DJ AI DJ is based on OpenAI technology, the same technology powering ChatGPT and Bing's new search engine smarts. It can sort through Spotify's library to find the music you might like based on your listening history. More here