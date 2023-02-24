 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
NSE gets final Sebi nod to launch Social Stock Exchange

The idea of a social stock exchange was first mooted in the Union Budget 2019-20 to enable entities involved in social activities such as charitable trusts and non-profit organisations (NPO) to access the capital market for funds. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:

A year of Russia-Ukraine war

G20 Finance Ministers meet

SC hearing on NEET PG exam dates likely

Central Excise Day

CBSE Class 12th English board exam

RBI to conduct variable rate reverse repo

Tomorrow:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

AIMIM national convention

New Delhi World Book Fair begins

Possible Vivo V27 Pro launch

Big Story
Janet Yellen to push Ukraine’s case at G20 meet

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, who is in Bengaluru for the G20 finance ministers meet, said: "One year later, Putin's war has been a strategic failure for the Kremlin... Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India." More here

Your Money
6 income-tax exemptions that even the new tax regime allows

The new tax regime is a minimal tax break system, but not entirely exemption-free. It offers benefits on employers’ contribution to NPS, life insurance maturity proceeds, and so on. More here

Auto
Olectra hydrogen buses to hit Indian roads within a year

Olectra Greentech Limited has developed a "hydrogen bus", a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transport, which would be launched commercially within a year, the company announced. More here

Tech Tattle
Discover your personalized music guide with Spotify's DJ AI

DJ is based on OpenAI technology, the same technology powering ChatGPT and Bing's new search engine smarts. It can sort through Spotify's library to find the music you might like based on your listening history. More here

Tailpiece
Robots will do 39% of domestic chores by 2033, predict experts

Within a decade, around 39 percent of the time spent on doing domestic chores such as housework and caring for loved ones, could be automated, experts have said, adding that 27 percent could be automated within five years. More here