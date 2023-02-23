Market Buzz Hotel room rates shoot up as demand outpaces supply: Stocks to watch Ever since India opened its doors after the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions, the travel and tourism sector has bounced back. Occupancy levels at hotels are inching back to pre-pandemic levels and average room rates are trending higher. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka

Original Angry Birds game to be delisted from Play Store

G7 finance chiefs to meet to discuss measures against Russia Tomorrow Mehrauli murder case remanded to sessions court; Trial to commence

SpiceJet board to meet and discuss fund-raising options

Kalinga Literary Festival 2023 to commence; Speakers from 10 countries attend

Big Story MPC minutes: Members unwilling to let guard down on high inflation, yet watchful on growth Many members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) highlighted the continuing concerns about high inflation while some cautioned about the impact of too much rate tightening on growth, according to the minutes of the meeting released on February 22. Read more here.

Your Money Indian mutual funds are favouring more cash; here is why India’s mutual funds are sitting on large piles of cash. Recently, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) found that the cash proportion of the Assets Under Management (AUM) of India’s top 20 mutual fund houses was the highest in 25 months in January. Let us try to understand the rationale behind this trend. Read more here.

Auto Want to buy a hot selling SUV? Be prepared to wait for 6 months to one year Industry analysts reckon that while the auto sector’s chip shortage is gradually easing, leading to improved supply, one of the primary reasons for the long waiting periods is the limited production capacity of auto manufacturers. Read more here.

Tech Tattle WhatsApp is working on a private newsletter feature Meta's Instant Messaging (IM) client, WhatsApp, is working on a feature that will allow users to read and share newsletters on the platform. WABetaInfo found the "Newsletter" handle in the latest beta builds for Android, but it could also be a codename and is subject to change. Read more here.