Last Updated : February 23, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Hotel room rates shoot up as demand outpaces supply: Stocks to watch
Ever since India opened its doors after the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions, the travel and tourism sector has bounced back. Occupancy levels at hotels are inching back to pre-pandemic levels and average room rates are trending higher. Read more here.