    Last Updated : February 23, 2023 / 06:06 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Hotel room rates shoot up as demand outpaces supply: Stocks to watch

      Ever since India opened its doors after the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions, the travel and tourism sector has bounced back. Occupancy levels at hotels are inching back to pre-pandemic levels and average room rates are trending higher. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka
      Original Angry Birds game to be delisted from Play Store
      G7 finance chiefs to meet to discuss measures against Russia
      TomorrowMehrauli murder case remanded to sessions court; Trial to commence
      SpiceJet board to meet and discuss fund-raising options
      Kalinga Literary Festival 2023 to commence; Speakers from 10 countries attend

    • Big Story

      MPC minutes: Members unwilling to let guard down on high inflation, yet watchful on growth

      Many members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) highlighted the continuing concerns about high inflation while some cautioned about the impact of too much rate tightening on growth, according to the minutes of the meeting released on February 22. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Indian mutual funds are favouring more cash; here is why

      India’s mutual funds are sitting on large piles of cash. Recently, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS) found that the cash proportion of the Assets Under Management (AUM) of India’s top 20 mutual fund houses was the highest in 25 months in January. Let us try to understand the rationale behind this trend. Read more here.

    • Auto

      Want to buy a hot selling SUV? Be prepared to wait for 6 months to one year

      Industry analysts reckon that while the auto sector’s chip shortage is gradually easing, leading to improved supply, one of the primary reasons for the long waiting periods is the limited production capacity of auto manufacturers. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp is working on a private newsletter feature

      Meta's Instant Messaging (IM) client, WhatsApp, is working on a feature that will allow users to read and share newsletters on the platform. WABetaInfo found the "Newsletter" handle in the latest beta builds for Android, but it could also be a codename and is subject to change. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      ChatGPT listed as author or co-author of 200 e-books on Amazon Kindle

      OpenAI's generative AI bot, ChatGPT, is now listed as an author or co-author of more than 200 e-books on Amazon's Kindle store. As per a Reuters report, since Amazon doesn't explicitly require the disclosure of AI assistance by the authors, that number could be significantly higher. Read more here.

    #ChatGPT #India Hotels #MC essentials #MPC minutes #SUV #waiting list #WhatsApp

