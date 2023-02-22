Market Buzz Longer trading hours: What the move has in store for traders and brokerages While the decision might benefit retail traders by helping them capitalise on the global events that transpire during the post-market hours, it is certain to pile on cost burdens, operational lags, and time crunch for brokerage houses. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today Delhi Mayor Elections to be held after multiple postpones

FinMin to meet heads of banks to review progress ECLGS for MSMEs

Russia's military history expo to launch in Russian House, Chennai Tomorrow Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka

Original Angry Birds game to be delisted from Play Store

G7 finance chiefs to meet to discuss measures against Russia

Big Story Adani Ports plans to prepay Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is planning to prepay $120.8 million or Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March 2023, news agency Reuters reported on February 21, citing a statement it received from a spokesperson of the company. Read more here.

Your Money How senior citizens can optimise use of SCSS, PMVVY scheme The budget had good news for senior citizens. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the doubling of the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) investment limit to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh and that of the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) to Rs 9 lakh. Read more here.

Auto Working on all technologies to reduce carbon footprint: Maruti Suzuki "Maruti Suzuki will continue to work on all technologies for continuous carbon reduction in a manner that will be good for the environment, for the customer, and for Make-in-India," the company said in a presentation made during an investor meeting. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Microsoft's new AI can play Minecraft, but it won't be released to the public Microsoft has reportedly created an Artificial Intelligence (AI) program that can play Minecraft, but it is only for internal testing. The AI has supposedly been created using a different AI technology than Prometheus - the codename for the new Bing AI that uses ChatGPT. Read more here.