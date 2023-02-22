 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:59 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Longer trading hours: What the move has in store for traders and brokerages

While the decision might benefit retail traders by helping them capitalise on the global events that transpire during the post-market hours, it is certain to pile on cost burdens, operational lags, and time crunch for brokerage houses. Read more here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today Delhi Mayor Elections to be held after multiple postpones
FinMin to meet heads of banks to review progress ECLGS for MSMEs
Russia's military history expo to launch in Russian House, Chennai Tomorrow Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Karnataka
Original Angry Birds game to be delisted from Play Store
G7 finance chiefs to meet to discuss measures against Russia

Big Story
Adani Ports plans to prepay Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is planning to prepay $120.8 million or Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March 2023, news agency Reuters reported on February 21, citing a statement it received from a spokesperson of the company. Read more here.

Your Money
How senior citizens can optimise use of SCSS, PMVVY scheme

The budget had good news for senior citizens. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the doubling of the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) investment limit to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh and that of the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) to Rs 9 lakh. Read more here.

Auto
Working on all technologies to reduce carbon footprint: Maruti Suzuki

"Maruti Suzuki will continue to work on all technologies for continuous carbon reduction in a manner that will be good for the environment, for the customer, and for Make-in-India," the company said in a presentation made during an investor meeting. Read more here.

Tech Tattle
Microsoft's new AI can play Minecraft, but it won't be released to the public

Microsoft has reportedly created an Artificial Intelligence (AI) program that can play Minecraft, but it is only for internal testing. The AI has supposedly been created using a different AI technology than Prometheus - the codename for the new Bing AI that uses ChatGPT. Read more here.

Tailpiece
Tibetan Buddhist monks usher in Year of the Water Hare in Himachal Pradesh

The Tibetan New Year, also known as Losar Festival, is the most important festival on the Tibetan calendar. Tibetans offered ceremonial scarves in front of an altar during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala. Read more here.