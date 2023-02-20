Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee, its chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad said. Read more here.
Today
Prithvi Shaw selfie case: Sapna Gill police remand to end
CRPF ASI & HC admit card release
Domestic violence and fraud case: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Aadil Khan’s police custody to end
Taj Mahotsav to begin in Agra
President Murmu to attend Arunachal statehood function
India-Australia comprehensive trade deal negotiations to begin
Non teaching staff in Maharashtra to go on indefinite strike
MahaRera investigators’ project site visits to begin over irregularities
Right to Education quota admissions to open in Maharashtra
Chennai International Documentary and Short Film Festival to begin
BCCI deadline to procure quotation for partnership rights for WPL to end
Presidents Day in US - First President George Washington's Birthday
Presidents’ Day holiday in US
US President Biden’s Travel to Poland
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels
China Loan Prime Rate data releases
Euro Area Construction Output YoY December
Russia monetary Policy Report
New Zealand v England at Mount Maunganui, 1st Test last day Tomorrow
First SME IPO to open
JEE Main 2023: PIL on 75% eligibility criteria to be heard
Poco C55 launch in India
GATE 2023 Answer Keys release
President Murmu to address special session of Arunachal Assembly
Microsoft says to defend Activision deal before EU antitrust officials
Cooch Behar airport to reopen
HC to hear PIL against rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s parole
Today
The market maintained its upward journey for third consecutive week ended February 17 supported by persistent FIIs buying. But the rangebound and consolidation trend is not yet over given the pressure at higher levels due to hawkish comments by Fed officials and rising US dollar index. Read here.
Hyundai is all set to launch the next generation of the Verna sedan on March 21, shortly after releasing teaser images for us to mull over. Bookings for the car, though, have already begun. Know all details on features updates here.
Understanding your overspending triggers is as important as creating a budget and sticking to it. With the festive season behind and the new year already into its second month, it’s time to take stock of how much you spend. Click here to read.
Facebook parent Meta is rolling out a paid verification subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ for user profiles, co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said on February 19, taking a leaf out of Elon Musk-owned Twitter's playbook. Details here.
The UK's Yorkshire coast is the site of thousands of dinosaur footprints and other striking fossils. Yet, a recent discovery has left researchers amazed. click here to read.
