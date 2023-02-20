Big Story TCS not considering layoffs, hiring impacted employees from startups Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee, its chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad said. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Market Buzz Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week The market maintained its upward journey for third consecutive week ended February 17 supported by persistent FIIs buying. But the rangebound and consolidation trend is not yet over given the pressure at higher levels due to hawkish comments by Fed officials and rising US dollar index. Read here.

Automobile Next-gen Hyundai Verna set to launch on March 21: All you need to know Hyundai is all set to launch the next generation of the Verna sedan on March 21, shortly after releasing teaser images for us to mull over. Bookings for the car, though, have already begun. Know all details on features updates here.

Your Money 7 easy steps to control over-spending Understanding your overspending triggers is as important as creating a budget and sticking to it. With the festive season behind and the new year already into its second month, it’s time to take stock of how much you spend. Click here to read.

Companies Meta announces Twitter Blue-like paid verification subscription service Facebook parent Meta is rolling out a paid verification subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ for user profiles, co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said on February 19, taking a leaf out of Elon Musk-owned Twitter's playbook. Details here.