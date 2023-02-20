English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 20, 2023 / 06:30 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Big Story

      TCS not considering layoffs, hiring impacted employees from startups

      Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is not considering any layoffs as it believes in grooming talent for longer careers once it hires an employee, its chief Human Resources officer Milind Lakkad said. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Prithvi Shaw selfie case: Sapna Gill police remand to end
      CRPF ASI & HC admit card release
      Domestic violence and fraud case: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Aadil Khan’s police custody to end
      Taj Mahotsav to begin in Agra
      President Murmu to attend Arunachal statehood function
      India-Australia comprehensive trade deal negotiations to begin
      Non teaching staff in Maharashtra to go on indefinite strike
      MahaRera investigators’ project site visits to begin over irregularities
      Right to Education quota admissions to open in Maharashtra
      Chennai International Documentary and Short Film Festival to begin
      BCCI deadline to procure quotation for partnership rights for WPL to end
      Presidents Day in US - First President George Washington's Birthday
      Presidents’ Day holiday in US
      US President Biden’s Travel to Poland
      EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels
      China Loan Prime Rate data releases
      Euro Area Construction Output YoY December
      Russia monetary Policy Report
      New Zealand v England at Mount Maunganui, 1st Test last dayTomorrow
      First SME IPO to open
      JEE Main 2023: PIL on 75% eligibility criteria to be heard
      Poco C55 launch in India
      GATE 2023 Answer Keys release
      President Murmu to address special session of Arunachal Assembly
      Microsoft says to defend Activision deal before EU antitrust officials
      Cooch Behar airport to reopen
      HC to hear PIL against rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s parole

    • Market Buzz

      Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

      The market maintained its upward journey for third consecutive week ended February 17 supported by persistent FIIs buying. But the rangebound and consolidation trend is not yet over given the pressure at higher levels due to hawkish comments by Fed officials and rising US dollar index. Read here.

    • Automobile

      Next-gen Hyundai Verna set to launch on March 21: All you need to know

      Hyundai is all set to launch the next generation of the Verna sedan on March 21, shortly after releasing teaser images for us to mull over. Bookings for the car, though, have already begun. Know all details on features updates here.

    • Your Money

      7 easy steps to control over-spending

      Understanding your overspending triggers is as important as creating a budget and sticking to it. With the festive season behind and the new year already into its second month, it’s time to take stock of how much you spend. Click here to read.

    • Companies

      Meta announces Twitter Blue-like paid verification subscription service

      Facebook parent Meta is rolling out a paid verification subscription service called ‘Meta Verified’ for user profiles, co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said on February 19, taking a leaf out of Elon Musk-owned Twitter's playbook. Details here.

    • Tail Piece

      Record-breaking dinosaur footprint discovered: ‘Couldn’t believe what I was looking at’

      The UK's Yorkshire coast is the site of thousands of dinosaur footprints and other striking fossils. Yet, a recent discovery has left researchers amazed. click here to read.

    tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #stock market buzz

    Must Listen

    Find out which patterns emerged from investors’ equity shareholding in Q3 | Market Minutes

    Find out which patterns emerged from investors’ equity shareholding in Q3 | Market Minutes