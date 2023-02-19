Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 18 announced a slew of decisions taken during the 49th GST Council Meeting held earlier in the day. Here is a lowdown on the rate cuts proposed and cleared by the Council, including clarification on GST Appellate Tribunal formation. Read here.
Today
Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary - Shiv Jayanti
‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’, official Maharashtra state song launch
2-day Jaipur literary festival to begin
Chennai: 150 PICO satellites designed by students to be launched
Bangladesh President election
American Idol returns
Women's T20 WC: Pak vs WI; Nzl vs SL
United Arab Emirates v Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi, 3rd T20I Tomorrow
Prithvi Shaw selfie case: Sapna Gill police remand to end
CRPF ASI & HC admit card release
Domestic violence and fraud case: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Aadil Khan’s police custody to end
Taj Mahotsav to begin in Agra
India-Australia comprehensive trade deal negotiations to begin
Non teaching staff in Maharashtra to go on indefinite strike
MahaRera investigators’ project site visits to begin over irregularities
Right to Education quota admissions to open in Maharashtra
Chennai International Documentary and Short Film Festival to begin
BCCI deadline to procure quotation for partnership rights for WPL to end
Presidents Day in US - First President George Washington's Birthday
EU Production in construction for Dec 2022
New Zealand v England at Mount Maunganui, 1st Test last day
Today
Market witnessed volatility but ended on positive note in the week ended February 17 led by FII buying, while investors remain concerned over further rate hike by global central banks post mixed set of macroeconomic data. However, broader indices underperform the main indices with BSE Small and Mid-Cap indices fell 0.5 percent each, while Large-cap index ended on flat note. Details here.
Market witnessed volatility but ended on positive note in the week ended February 17 led by FII buying, while investors remain concerned over further rate hike by global central banks post mixed set of macroeconomic data. However, broader indices underperform the main indices with BSE Small and Mid-Cap indices fell 0.5 percent each, while Large-cap index ended on flat note. Details here.
The rise in interest rates has continued unabated since May 2022, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started hiking repo rates. After a cumulative hike of 250 basis points (bps), existing home loan borrowers are staring at a steep interest burden and inflated equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Despite the hardening rate scenario, India’s only private mortgage guarantee company has seen a pick-up in home loan demand in the Rs 30-50-lakh and the Rs 50-75-lakh segments. Read here.
The rise in interest rates has continued unabated since May 2022, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started hiking repo rates. After a cumulative hike of 250 basis points (bps), existing home loan borrowers are staring at a steep interest burden and inflated equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Despite the hardening rate scenario, India’s only private mortgage guarantee company has seen a pick-up in home loan demand in the Rs 30-50-lakh and the Rs 50-75-lakh segments. Read here.
Chat GPT, Bard AI fumble, shipping begins for Galaxy S23 smartphones, new EU online content rules, and more. Find here.
Chat GPT, Bard AI fumble, shipping begins for Galaxy S23 smartphones, new EU online content rules, and more. Find here.
Industry bodies of startups and venture capital investors have suggested a raft of measures to the Central government so that its move to include investments from foreign investors under the ambit of angel tax doesn’t hurt start-up funding. Read more here.
Industry bodies of startups and venture capital investors have suggested a raft of measures to the Central government so that its move to include investments from foreign investors under the ambit of angel tax doesn’t hurt start-up funding. Read more here.
The iQOO Neo 7 5G was only recently unveiled in India with a sub-30K price tag. However, it isn’t the only smartphone under Rs 30,000 to make its debut in the country this year. The other one being Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. So let’s pit iQOO’s latest mid-ranger against the top dog in the legendary Redmi Note series to find out which is India’s best smartphone under Rs 30,000 in 2023.
The iQOO Neo 7 5G was only recently unveiled in India with a sub-30K price tag. However, it isn’t the only smartphone under Rs 30,000 to make its debut in the country this year. The other one being Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. So let’s pit iQOO’s latest mid-ranger against the top dog in the legendary Redmi Note series to find out which is India’s best smartphone under Rs 30,000 in 2023.