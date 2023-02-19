Big Story GST Council Meeting: From states' compensation to rate cuts, here are key announcements by FM Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 18 announced a slew of decisions taken during the 49th GST Council Meeting held earlier in the day. Here is a lowdown on the rate cuts proposed and cleared by the Council, including clarification on GST Appellate Tribunal formation. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Chhatrapati Shivaji’s birth anniversary - Shiv Jayanti

‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’, official Maharashtra state song launch

2-day Jaipur literary festival to begin

Chennai: 150 PICO satellites designed by students to be launched

Bangladesh President election

American Idol returns

Women's T20 WC: Pak vs WI; Nzl vs SL

United Arab Emirates v Afghanistan at Abu Dhabi, 3rd T20I Tomorrow

Prithvi Shaw selfie case: Sapna Gill police remand to end

CRPF ASI & HC admit card release

Domestic violence and fraud case: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Aadil Khan’s police custody to end

Taj Mahotsav to begin in Agra

India-Australia comprehensive trade deal negotiations to begin

Non teaching staff in Maharashtra to go on indefinite strike

MahaRera investigators’ project site visits to begin over irregularities

Right to Education quota admissions to open in Maharashtra

Chennai International Documentary and Short Film Festival to begin

BCCI deadline to procure quotation for partnership rights for WPL to end

Presidents Day in US - First President George Washington's Birthday

EU Production in construction for Dec 2022

New Zealand v England at Mount Maunganui, 1st Test last day

Market Buzz Broader indices underperform; 29 smallcaps witness double digit fall Market witnessed volatility but ended on positive note in the week ended February 17 led by FII buying, while investors remain concerned over further rate hike by global central banks post mixed set of macroeconomic data. However, broader indices underperform the main indices with BSE Small and Mid-Cap indices fell 0.5 percent each, while Large-cap index ended on flat note. Details here.

Your Money Despite rate hikes, home loan demand up in Rs 30-50-lakh, Rs 50-75-lakh segments The rise in interest rates has continued unabated since May 2022, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started hiking repo rates. After a cumulative hike of 250 basis points (bps), existing home loan borrowers are staring at a steep interest burden and inflated equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Despite the hardening rate scenario, India’s only private mortgage guarantee company has seen a pick-up in home loan demand in the Rs 30-50-lakh and the Rs 50-75-lakh segments. Read here.

Technology Top news from the world of technology this week Chat GPT, Bard AI fumble, shipping begins for Galaxy S23 smartphones, new EU online content rules, and more. Find here.

Startup Tales Startup Inc suggests measures to soften angel tax blow of Budget Industry bodies of startups and venture capital investors have suggested a raft of measures to the Central government so that its move to include investments from foreign investors under the ambit of angel tax doesn’t hurt start-up funding. Read more here.