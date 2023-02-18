Market Buzz Budget's focus on capex to crowd-in private investment, push growth to 7%: RBI article "In our view, the instrument of decoupling will be the Union Budget by raising India's growth prospects over the period 2023-27; and raising India's potential growth," said the article 'State of the Economy' published in the RBI's February 2023 Bulletin. More here.

Watch Out: Take a look at these key events Today

India to welcome 12 more cheetahs

GST Council to decide cement rate cut

TISSNET Admit Card 2023 to be released Tomorrow: Voting for Tamil Nadu urban local bodies elections to start at 7 a.m. on February 19 2022 SSC MTS Exam 2022 registration for 12523 posts ends AIMA MAT 2023 admit card for PBT exam out

Big Story CD issuances more than double on year to Rs 5.2 lakh crore in FY23: RBI Bulletin CD issuances increased due to uptick in credit offtake, according to the bulletin. More here.

Coronavirus How deadly was China’s COVID wave? Four separate academic teams have converged on broadly similar estimates: China’s COVID wave may have killed from 1 million to 1.5 million people. More here.

Auto Tesla raises prices of some Model Y versions in China The starting prices of the two versions of Model Y in China increased by 2,000 yuan each to 311,900 yuan ($45,473) and 361,900 yuan, respectively, information on the website showed. More here.

Tech tattle Poco C55 budget smartphone to be launched in India on February 21: All you need to know The Poco C55 appears to bare a striking resemblance to the Redmi 12C, which suggests that this could be a rebrand for the Indian market. More here.