    Last Updated : February 18, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Budget's focus on capex to crowd-in private investment, push growth to 7%: RBI article

      "In our view, the instrument of decoupling will be the Union Budget by raising India's growth prospects over the period 2023-27; and raising India's potential growth," said the article 'State of the Economy' published in the RBI's February 2023 Bulletin. More here.

    • Watch Out:

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      India to welcome 12 more cheetahs
      GST Council to decide cement rate cut
      TISSNET Admit Card 2023 to be released

    • Big Story

      CD issuances more than double on year to Rs 5.2 lakh crore in FY23: RBI Bulletin

      CD issuances increased due to uptick in credit offtake, according to the bulletin. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      How deadly was China’s COVID wave?

      Four separate academic teams have converged on broadly similar estimates: China’s COVID wave may have killed from 1 million to 1.5 million people. More here.

    • Auto

      Tesla raises prices of some Model Y versions in China

      The starting prices of the two versions of Model Y in China increased by 2,000 yuan each to 311,900 yuan ($45,473) and 361,900 yuan, respectively, information on the website showed. More here.

    • Tech tattle

      Poco C55 budget smartphone to be launched in India on February 21: All you need to know

      The Poco C55 appears to bare a striking resemblance to the Redmi 12C, which suggests that this could be a rebrand for the Indian market. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Good news for depositors as major banks hike FD rates. See rates offered by different banks

      From public sector lenders to private banks, all have made changes in their FD rates to attract customers. More here.

