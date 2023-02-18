Last Updated : February 18, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST
Budget's focus on capex to crowd-in private investment, push growth to 7%: RBI article
"In our view, the instrument of decoupling will be the Union Budget by raising India's growth prospects over the period 2023-27; and raising India's potential growth," said the article 'State of the Economy' published in the RBI's February 2023 Bulletin. More here.