Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 07:08 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Markets Buzz

    Steps to check volatility to stay

    Steps to check volatility to stay

    Capital markets regulator SEBI has decided to keep in place measures to deal with market volatility until October 29 after reviewing the pandemic-related situation. Read here to know how these steps have reduced risk and improved price discovery and market integrity.

  • Big Story

    Paytm back on Play Store after high drama

  • Your Money

    You can repay gold loan in many ways

    There is an increasing demand for gold loans these days from borrowers. As these loans are easier to process and grant, banks have come up with variants by altering the way such loans are repaid. You can get details of various repayment options here.

  • Global Watch

    Vaccine volunteers report side effects

    While Russia’s new COVID vaccine looks promising, one in seven volunteers have complained of side effects, including weakness, muscle pain and rise in body temperature, after being injected with Sputnik V, according to the country’s health minister. Read the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Apple’s online India store

    Apple is getting ready to launch its online store in India on September 23, which will supply the company's products to consumers directly. Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a tweet that the company can't wait to connect with its customers and expand support in India. Here are the details.

  • Startup Tales

    Oyo’s conduct draws flak

    The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India has come out in support of a Chandigarh-based hotelier who has lodged a first information report against Ritesh Agarwal, founder of Oyo. According to FHRAI close to 100 hoteliers have encountered similar conduct from Oyo. Read here.

  • Tailpiece

    Paul John Mithuna third in Whisky Bible

    Mithuna, from the Paul John distillery in Goa, has made it to the top three in Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2021, topped by Beam Suntory’s Canadian Alberta Premium Cask Strength Rye. This is the first time a South Asian whisky has occupied the top slots in over a decade. Read this report to know more.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials

