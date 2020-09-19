Last Updated : Sep 19, 2020 07:08 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
-
Markets Buzz
Steps to check volatility to stay
Capital markets regulator SEBI has decided to keep in place measures to deal with market volatility until October 29 after reviewing the pandemic-related situation. Read here to know how these steps have reduced risk and improved price discovery and market integrity.
-
Big Story
Paytm back on Play Store after high drama
Watch
- Congress, states, Planning Commission all wanted agri reforms; what changed now? Watch more
- Business Insight | HDFC Bank faces class action suits brought by 3 US-based law firms Watch more
- Big Story | Why is the Finance Ministry having second thoughts on GST rate cut demand by auto industry? Watch more
- 3-Point Analysis | What does Sebi's modified NAV rules for MFs mean for investors? Watch more