Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 07:08 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
-
Markets Buzz
Multi-cap fund structure tweaked
The structure of multi-cap funds is going to change substantially. The new guidelines issued by SEBI state that these funds have to invest a minimum 75 percent of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments from 65 percent earlier. They also have to invest a minimum 25 percent each in large, mid and smallcap stocks. Read here to know more.Close
Big Story
Industrial output data adds to gloom
India's industrial output contracted 10.4 percent in July as against a 4.9 percent growth year on year, as per the data released by the government. This comes at a time when the country’s GDP witnessed a sharp contraction of 23.9 percent during the April-June quarter. Read here.
Your Money
Bad credit card habits may land you in soup
Many credit card users have the habit of paying only the minimum amount due, or MAD. Once in a while, it is fine. But if this becomes a habit, then it can become a financial trap. Read this to know why you should stop this bad habit.
Global Watch
Tit-for-tat restrictions
Beijing will impose "reciprocal restrictions" on all American diplomats on Chinese soil in response to curbs on its embassy personnel in the United States. Find out here why the ties between the world's top two economies have deteriorated in recent months.
Tech Tattle
Now, you can stay safe on Zoom
Your Zoom meetings will be much more secure now. The company has introduced a two-factor authentication to prevent security breaches on the platform. Users will be required to provide two or more pieces of credentials that authenticate their ownership of the account. Read the details here.
Startup Tales
Top locations to launch your venture
Gujarat and Andaman-Nicobar Islands are the best performers in the government’s ranking of startup-friendly states for 2019. Karnataka and Kerala have been hailed as top performers. Find out here which states are offering the best facilities for setting up start-up ventures.
Tailpiece
Love in the time of COVID
A couple of Indian origin finally got married in the moors after distance and the novel coronavirus kept them apart for months. What the coronavirus pandemic outbreak ruined in a breath, quite literally, Scotland’s Stirling Council made possible – the couple is now happily married. Read here.
Watch
- Big Story | RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit $200 bn m-cap; more valuable than TCS, HDFC Bank combined Watch more
- 3-Point Analysis | Will the IPO help Zomato beat COVID-19 blues? Watch more
- Ideas For Profit | What makes Hawkins Cookers a differentiated rural consumer play Watch more
- Citi picks Jane Fraser as its next CEO, first woman in that role Watch more
-