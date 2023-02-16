Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, will sell shares amounting to a four percent stake in the aviation company via a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on February 15, citing sources. The block deal, as per the report, has been launched for 1.56 crore shares. The total deal size is of Rs 2,930 crore, the source who is privy to the development said. Read more here.
German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG on February 15 reported widespread cancellations and grounding of its group flights, due to a glitch in the airline's computer systems. "There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson was reported as saying. The company said is investigating the matter and is taking measures towards resolving the issue at the earliest. Read more here.
When most financial planners recommend debt funds these days to their clients, why are investors running scared? Data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI; the mutual fund industry’s trade body) shows that in 11 out of 16 categories, debt funds saw net outflows (more money went out than came in) of Rs 10,316 crore in January 2023. Read more here.
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has partnered with SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd to enhance its vehicles subscription programme. SMAS is the fifth partner to offer a range of the company's vehicles on white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement. Read more here.
Apple has released security updates for all of its devices, that fixes a critical flaw that, "may have been actively exploited," by hackers. The Cupertino-based technology giant has released updates for macOS Ventura, iPadOS, iOS and its web browser, Safari. Security updates for tvOS and watchOS should follow soon. Read more here.
While salary is one aspect that matters the most, age and profession are equally important. India’s most eligible female is someone who is a law enforcement officer, is 29 years old and an undergraduate making Rs 4-7 lakh a year and is the most desired, said a study by matchmaking company Shaadi.com. With more than 35 interests from people every day, a girl in law enforcement is 2x more desired as compared to females from other professions. Read more here.
