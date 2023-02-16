Market Buzz IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal's wife to offload 4% stake via block deal Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, will sell shares amounting to a four percent stake in the aviation company via a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on February 15, citing sources. The block deal, as per the report, has been launched for 1.56 crore shares. The total deal size is of Rs 2,930 crore, the source who is privy to the development said. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Delhi High Court places stay on Mehrauli demolition till today



Govt organises Divya Kala Mela in Mumbai



Delhi LG nod for MCD meet; Mayor polls postponed again Tomorrow

SC to hear fresh PIL on the Adani Hindenburg row



MCX to launch Zinc Mini futures contracts



Last day of RBI’s financial literacy week



Big Story Lufthansa reports widespread flight cancellations due to IT systems glitch German carrier Deutsche Lufthansa AG on February 15 reported widespread cancellations and grounding of its group flights, due to a glitch in the airline's computer systems. "There is a group-wide IT system failure," a Lufthansa spokesperson was reported as saying. The company said is investigating the matter and is taking measures towards resolving the issue at the earliest. Read more here.

Your Money Why past returns are not a good measure to identify the best debt fund When most financial planners recommend debt funds these days to their clients, why are investors running scared? Data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI; the mutual fund industry’s trade body) shows that in 11 out of 16 categories, debt funds saw net outflows (more money went out than came in) of Rs 10,316 crore in January 2023. Read more here.

Auto Maruti Suzuki ties up with SMAS Auto to enhance its vehicles subscription programme Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has partnered with SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd to enhance its vehicles subscription programme. SMAS is the fifth partner to offer a range of the company's vehicles on white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered under the user's name and hypothecated to the subscription partner, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Apple releases update to fix security flaw that 'may have been actively exploited' Apple has released security updates for all of its devices, that fixes a critical flaw that, "may have been actively exploited," by hackers. The Cupertino-based technology giant has released updates for macOS Ventura, iPadOS, iOS and its web browser, Safari. Security updates for tvOS and watchOS should follow soon. Read more here.