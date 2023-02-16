Last Updated : February 16, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST
IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal's wife to offload 4% stake via block deal
Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal, will sell shares amounting to a four percent stake in the aviation company via a block deal, CNBC TV-18 reported on February 15, citing sources. The block deal, as per the report, has been launched for 1.56 crore shares. The total deal size is of Rs 2,930 crore, the source who is privy to the development said. Read more here.