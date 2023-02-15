Market Buzz Adani crisis: S&P says Indian banks may charge higher risk premia "...some of the banks might be a lot more focused on their group exposures. Risk premiums to certain companies and within the Adani umbrella can rise. And finally, in certain cases, if banks have some concerns on governance, there again, they might put in more due diligence," Abhishek Dangra, senior director at S&P Global Ratings, said in a conference call. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today Rahul Gandhi to respond to notices on remarks on PM Modi

Jaishankar to visit Fiji to attend World Hindi conference

Women's Senior National Hockey Championship to begin Tomorrow Delhi High Court places stay on Mehrauli demolition till today

Govt organises Divya Kala Mela in Mumbai

Delhi LG nod for MCD meet; Mayor polls postponed again

Big Story Air India announces deal to buy 220 aircraft from Boeing after historic Airbus order After the historic Airbus order, Air India on February 14 said it has also inked an agreement with American aerospace major Boeing for the supply of 220 aircraft. As per the deal, the Tata group-controlled airline will purchase 190 narrow-body 737 MAX jets and 30 widebodies -- 20 of the Boeing 787, and 10 Boeing 777Xs, a statement noted. Read more here.

Coronavirus GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci House Republicans are kicking off an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by requesting documents and testimony for current and former Biden administration officials. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic are seeking information, including from Dr. Anthony Fauci, concerning the idea that the coronavirus leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab. Read more here.

Auto Volvo Cars could go fully electric in India by around 2025, says company official Volvo Cars Head of Commercial Operations, Rest of Asia Pacific region Nick Connor said by virtue of being a niche player, the company can afford to become a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) only manufacturer much sooner than its competitors. Read more here.

Tech Tattle TikTok reportedly working on paywalled videos for creators The creators will be allowed to set their own prices for videos, and they would also be able to offer exclusive content for fans or people who subscribe to their channels. According to The Information, TikTok is also testing an updated creator fund that is being trialed in France and Brazil. Read more here.