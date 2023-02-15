English
    Last Updated : February 15, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Adani crisis: S&P says Indian banks may charge higher risk premia

      "...some of the banks might be a lot more focused on their group exposures. Risk premiums to certain companies and within the Adani umbrella can rise. And finally, in certain cases, if banks have some concerns on governance, there again, they might put in more due diligence," Abhishek Dangra, senior director at S&P Global Ratings, said in a conference call. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      Rahul Gandhi to respond to notices on remarks on PM Modi
      Jaishankar to visit Fiji to attend World Hindi conference
      Women's Senior National Hockey Championship to begin
      TomorrowDelhi High Court places stay on Mehrauli demolition till today
      Govt organises Divya Kala Mela in Mumbai
      Delhi LG nod for MCD meet; Mayor polls postponed again

    • Big Story

      Air India announces deal to buy 220 aircraft from Boeing after historic Airbus order

      After the historic Airbus order, Air India on February 14 said it has also inked an agreement with American aerospace major Boeing for the supply of 220 aircraft. As per the deal, the Tata group-controlled airline will purchase 190 narrow-body 737 MAX jets and 30 widebodies -- 20 of the Boeing 787, and 10 Boeing 777Xs, a statement noted. Read more here.

    • Coronavirus

      GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci

      House Republicans are kicking off an investigation into the origins of COVID-19 by requesting documents and testimony for current and former Biden administration officials. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic are seeking information, including from Dr. Anthony Fauci, concerning the idea that the coronavirus leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab. Read more here. 

    • Auto

      Volvo Cars could go fully electric in India by around 2025, says company official

      Volvo Cars Head of Commercial Operations, Rest of Asia Pacific region Nick Connor said by virtue of being a niche player, the company can afford to become a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) only manufacturer much sooner than its competitors. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      TikTok reportedly working on paywalled videos for creators

      The creators will be allowed to set their own prices for videos, and they would also be able to offer exclusive content for fans or people who subscribe to their channels. According to The Information, TikTok is also testing an updated creator fund that is being trialed in France and Brazil. Read more here.

    • Tailpiece

      How Apple AirTag helped US couple track down their stolen car's exact location

      A couple in the US were able to retrieve their stolen within two and a half hours of finding out thanks to Apple AirTag. Leslie Muhammad and Antar Muhammad were asleep when their Toyota Camry was stolen from outside their home in North Carolina. Read more here.

    tags #Adani crisis #Air India #Airbus #Apple AirTag #Covid #MC essentials #TikTok #Volvo Cars

