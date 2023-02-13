Market Buzz Adani Group firms pledge more shares for SBI Three Adani Group companies have pledged additional shares for State Bank of India, days after a scathing report by a US short-seller led to over $100 billion loss in its market value, as per stock exchange filings. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

PM Modi to visit Karnataka

COVID-19 tests dropped for some foreign travellers

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow Amazon Fab Phones fest

Absolute Software to Report Second Quarter Fiscal

Aero India 2023: Defence Ministers’ Conclave on February 14

Odisha government to host two-day IAS officers’ conference from February 14

Big Story Ramesh Bais appointed Maharashtra's new governor: 10 facts about him Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra's governor since 2019 has resigned, making way for Ramesh Bais to take over. Bais' appointment as the new governor was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12. More here.

Coronavirus America’s post-pandemic corporate profit boom really is over Now that Corporate America’s earnings season is nearing an end, the takeaway is clear: A two-year run of swelling profits is over. More here.

Auto In Pics | Mahindra unveils new concept electric SUV, BE Rall-E Mahindra's BE sub brand will constitute only of electric vehicles in its line-up, beginning with the BE 05 EV which is aimed to launch around October 25. More here.

Tech tattle Is Google still punching below its weight in the chatbot wars? It has to be said: Google won't let Microsoft or anyone else take over as the top search engine without a fight. So, earlier this week (on February 6, 2023), Google announced its own chatbot, Bard, would come out in the next few weeks. Bard is Google's response to ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot made by OpenAI with Microsoft's help. More here.