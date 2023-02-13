 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:14 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Adani Group firms pledge more shares for SBI

Three Adani Group companies have pledged additional shares for State Bank of India, days after a scathing report by a US short-seller led to over $100 billion loss in its market value, as per stock exchange filings. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today
PM Modi to visit Karnataka
COVID-19 tests dropped for some foreign travellers
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow Amazon Fab Phones fest
Absolute Software to Report Second Quarter Fiscal
Aero India 2023: Defence Ministers’ Conclave on February 14
Odisha government to host two-day IAS officers’ conference from February 14

Big Story
Ramesh Bais appointed Maharashtra's new governor: 10 facts about him

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra's governor since 2019 has resigned, making way for Ramesh Bais to take over. Bais' appointment as the new governor was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12. More here.

Coronavirus
America’s post-pandemic corporate profit boom really is over

Now that Corporate America’s earnings season is nearing an end, the takeaway is clear: A two-year run of swelling profits is over. More here.

Auto
In Pics | Mahindra unveils new concept electric SUV, BE Rall-E

Mahindra's BE sub brand will constitute only of electric vehicles in its line-up, beginning with the BE 05 EV which is aimed to launch around October 25. More here.

Tech tattle
Is Google still punching below its weight in the chatbot wars?

It has to be said: Google won't let Microsoft or anyone else take over as the top search engine without a fight. So, earlier this week (on February 6, 2023), Google announced its own chatbot, Bard, would come out in the next few weeks. Bard is Google's response to ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot made by OpenAI with Microsoft's help. More here.

Tailpiece
Book review: Why Salman Rushdie's Victory City is the perfect historical fiction for our time

Rewriting history, religious bias, gender bias - Rushdie seems to be responding to all of these prompts in Victory City. More here.